Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education season 4

19 August 2022, 18:05

By Emma Kershaw

Season 4 of Sex Education is officially in production.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Good news, Moordale High students! Netflix have announced a bunch of new faces joining the cast of Sex Education —including none other than Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy.

“Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production!,” the streamer tweeted earlier today (Aug 19). “Welcome @danjlevy as Mr. Molloy. (Yay, David!!)"

Dan will be joining the series in a recurring role as one of seven new faces to hit our screen during season 4. He will play Thomas Molloy, Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) U.S. tutor at her Ivy League college.

READ MORE: Sex Education season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

Dan Levy joins Sex Education
Dan Levy joins Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Fans are going wild, super keen for not only the return of the hit series but for the addition of Dan.

“I'm going to have to watch this show now, aren't I?!” one person wrote, while another said: “This is amazing - best news ever!”

Season four will see a reshuffle in cast members, with Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Ms. Sands) not returning.

Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen) are all confirmed for the forthcoming episodes.

READ MORE: Sex Education season 4 says goodbye to three huge characters

Netflix has outlined the details for season 4, and it’s set to be a juicy one!

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!” a press release reads.

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Filming is currently taking place in Wales until early 2023.

Are you excited for Dan to join Sex Education? Let us know @popbuzz.

Read more Sex Education news:

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood on eventually saying goodbye to Aimee Gibbs

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho in The Next 365 Days?

The Next 365 Days ending: Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho?

News

365 Days 4: Will there be a fourth film?

365 Days Part 4: Will there be a fourth 365 Days film on Netflix?

News

Taylor Swift nearly has a cameo in Twilight: New Moon

Taylor Swift was denied a cameo in Twilight: New Moon

Taylor Swift

High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country

What time does High School Musical: The Series season 3 episode 5 come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release time: When does episode 3 come out?

What time does Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10 come out?

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark new collaboration rumours after surprise reunion

YouTubers

Girl Explaining Meme / Mamma Mia

15 girl explaining memes that are so niche they're actually god tier

Viral

Kylie Prew confirms she and JoJo have broken up again

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up again

Celeb

North West asks Kim to delete video of her singing in the car

North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

Celeb

Demi Lovato opened up about her 'survivor's guilt' after Mac Miller's death

Demi Lovato says she struggled with ‘survivor’s guilt’ following Mac Miller’s death

Demi Lovato

Amy Schumer clarifies she was not "shading" Tom Holland with her 'mental health' video

Amy Schumer denies mocking Tom Holland's mental health video after fan backlash

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale