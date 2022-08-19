Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education season 4

By Emma Kershaw

Season 4 of Sex Education is officially in production.

Good news, Moordale High students! Netflix have announced a bunch of new faces joining the cast of Sex Education —including none other than Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy.

“Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production!,” the streamer tweeted earlier today (Aug 19). “Welcome @danjlevy as Mr. Molloy. (Yay, David!!)"

Dan will be joining the series in a recurring role as one of seven new faces to hit our screen during season 4. He will play Thomas Molloy, Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) U.S. tutor at her Ivy League college.

Dan Levy joins Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Fans are going wild, super keen for not only the return of the hit series but for the addition of Dan.

“I'm going to have to watch this show now, aren't I?!” one person wrote, while another said: “This is amazing - best news ever!”

Season four will see a reshuffle in cast members, with Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Ms. Sands) not returning.

Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen) are all confirmed for the forthcoming episodes.

Netflix has outlined the details for season 4, and it’s set to be a juicy one!

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!” a press release reads.

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Filming is currently taking place in Wales until early 2023.

