Sex Education season 4 says goodbye to three huge characters

14 July 2022, 16:59

By Katie Louise Smith

Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison and Tanya Reynolds will not be back for Sex Education season 4.

The cast of Sex Education will look a bit different when the Netflix series returns to our screens as three cast members have now revealed that they will not be returning for season 4.

Sex Education season 4's plot hasn't been revealed just yet, but fans already kind of know where the show is heading after that bombshell season 3 ending.

At the end of season 3, it's revealed that Moordale Secondary School is being sold to developers, and the sixth formers will have to find new schools and colleges to finish up their final year, possibly all heading off in separate directions. Now it looks like Simone Ashley's Olivia, Patricia Allison's Ola and Tanya Reynolds' Lily are doing exactly that.

Filming is reportedly set to begin at some point in Summer 2022. Here's who has left the Sex Education season 4 cast so far...

Sex Education season 4: Which actors are leaving?
Sex Education season 4: Which actors are leaving? Picture: Netflix

Simone Ashley - Olivia Hanan

Bridgerton star Simone has officially traded in Moordale Secondary for a glamorous life in the 'Ton.

In an interview with Glamour earlier this year, Simone Ashley opened up about what's next for her and her career following the success of Bridgerton. She then revealed she was moving on from Sex Education, saying: "I think my time on [the show] has come to an end. It's very sad because I love them all so much.”

While chatting on This Morning to hosts Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay shortly after Bridgerton season 2 was released, Simone confirmed her departure: "No. I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

Simone Ashley will not be in Sex Education season 4
Simone Ashley will not be in Sex Education season 4. Picture: Netflix

Patricia Allison - Ola Nyman

It looks like we won't be seeing Ola Nyman in Sex Education season 4 either.

In an interview with Capital XTRA Breakfast With Yinka & Shayna Marie, Patricia revealed that she was also moving on from the show.

"I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season 4," Patricia told the hosts. "I've been doing it for three years and I've genuinely loved it", she added. "I have to say goodbye at some time."

Patricia Allison will not be in Sex Education season 4
Patricia Allison will not be in Sex Education season 4. Picture: Netflix

Tanya Reynolds - Lily Iglehart

Shortly after Patricia revealed she would not be back as Ola, Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily, revealed that she also won't be returning.

"I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad," Tanya told Radio Times. "It's just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

She continued: "I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Tanya Reynolds will not be in Sex Education season 4
Tanya Reynolds will not be in Sex Education season 4. Picture: Netflix

While we may have lost Ola, Lily and Olivia, it seems like Asa Butterfield (Otis), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) and Gillian Anderson (Jean) will be back for season 4, alongside a handful of other faves.

However, due the way season 3's ending has set up season 4's storyline, fans can probably expect more cast departures and new characters to be announced soon.

