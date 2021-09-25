Sex Education season 4 renewed at Netflix

25 September 2021, 18:14 | Updated: 25 September 2021, 18:49

By Katie Louise Smith

Sex Education season 4 is officially coming!

School's back in session – Netflix have renewed Sex Education for season 4!

During Netflix’s Global Fan Event, TUDUM, that also featured an appearance from Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) and Kedar Williams-Sterling (Jackson Marchetti), the exciting news that the students of Moordale will be back for even more was confirmed.

If you've already finished watching Sex Education season 3 then you'll have probably been expecting the show to be renewed for a fourth season based on what happened in those final episodes.

Here's everything we know about Sex Education season 4 far.

Sex Education season 4 renewed at Netflix
Sex Education season 4 renewed at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 3!

Season 3 ended on a few dramatic cliffhangers and unfinished storylines. Otis and Maeve confessed their love for each other but Maeve left for America before the two could take it any further. Eric and Adam broke up, and now Adam appears to be growing closer to Rahim.

Moordale school is also now on the brink of being demolished after being sold to developers. And Jean might have a bit of a paternity issue on her hands as it is revealed that baby Joy's real father might not be Jakob.

READ MORE: Sex Education season 3 ending: Here's what happens to all the characters

Sex Education season 4 will likely pick up on all of those stories, and might even see the students studying at different schools due to the closure of Moordale.

Netflix did not announce a specific release date season 4 but we assume that the fourth series will drop at some point in 2022.

READ MORE: Sex Education season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things

Jonathan Bailey: 9 facts about the Bridgerton star

Jonathan Bailey: 9 facts about the Bridgerton star you should know
Midnight Mass cast: Who plays who in the Netflix s

Midnight Mass cast: Who is in the Netflix series?

Midnight Mass: Hush and Gerald's game connections explained

Here's how Midnight Mass is connected to Hush and Gerald's Game

News

Is Midnight Mass part of the Haunting series?

Is Midnight Mass part of The Haunting series? Is it connected to Hill House?

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Sex Education Aimee Lou Wood paints a self-portrait

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood on eventually saying goodbye to Aimee Gibbs | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

News

15 wild facts about Sex Education you probably never knew

15 wild facts about Sex Education you probably never knew

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

Harry Styles gives dating advice to fan at Saint Paul concert

Harry Styles pauses concert to give dating advice to fan in the crowd

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one else's business

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one else's business

Billie Eilish

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale