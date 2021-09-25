Sex Education season 4 renewed at Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Sex Education season 4 is officially coming!

School's back in session – Netflix have renewed Sex Education for season 4!

During Netflix’s Global Fan Event, TUDUM, that also featured an appearance from Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) and Kedar Williams-Sterling (Jackson Marchetti), the exciting news that the students of Moordale will be back for even more was confirmed.

If you've already finished watching Sex Education season 3 then you'll have probably been expecting the show to be renewed for a fourth season based on what happened in those final episodes.

Here's everything we know about Sex Education season 4 far.

Sex Education season 4 renewed at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 3!

Season 3 ended on a few dramatic cliffhangers and unfinished storylines. Otis and Maeve confessed their love for each other but Maeve left for America before the two could take it any further. Eric and Adam broke up, and now Adam appears to be growing closer to Rahim.

Moordale school is also now on the brink of being demolished after being sold to developers. And Jean might have a bit of a paternity issue on her hands as it is revealed that baby Joy's real father might not be Jakob.

Sex Education season 4 will likely pick up on all of those stories, and might even see the students studying at different schools due to the closure of Moordale.

Netflix did not announce a specific release date season 4 but we assume that the fourth series will drop at some point in 2022.

