Sex Education season 4 will introduce two trans characters

By Sam Prance

Sex Education season 4 looks set to introduce multiple trans actors to the series.

Sex Education are casting for season 4 of the teen drama and Netflix are looking to add two trans characters to the series.

Ever since Sex Education first aired on Netflix in January 2019, the show has been praised for its diverse cast and inclusive storylines, and season 3 saw the series introduce non-binary characters to Moordale High. Most notably, non-binary actor and artist Dua Saleh joined the cast as Cal, who quickly befriends Jackson and challenges the school's transphobia.

Now, Sex Education is looking to become more gender-inclusive with two new trans characters appearing in season 4.

How do I audition for Sex Education season 4?

Sex Education season 4 will introduce two trans characters. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have launched an open casting call for two new trans characters in Sex Education season 4 and they are looking for trans actors to play them. The first character Abbi is described as a "young trans woman with a 90s Winona Ryder vibe". The call also says that Abbi is "self-assured in her gender identity" and "the queen bee of her college".

However, Abbi's conservative parents kicked her out and she lives with her boyfriend Kent. Kent is described as a "trans-masculine, goofy, forgetful and a great listener". Abbi and Kent are considered the "ultimate power couple". However, in comparison to Abbi, Kent isn't as comfortable "being one of the popular kids".

Read the full character descriptions below.

CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4 @NetflixUK 🍆 Trans actors get on it!!! 😁💗🌸💪🏾 Pls share with pals too! pic.twitter.com/QUQ9tTms8Y — Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 17, 2021

No acting experience is required to audition for the roles. All you have to do is email office@laurenevanscasting.co.uk with the subject "SEX ED 4 CASTING CALL", along with your full name, a headshot, CV, contact details and some information about you.

Season 4 will be filmed between April 2022 and November 2022, so it seems likely that season 4 won't air until 2023.

