Netflix announces Squid Game: The Challenge reality series featuring $4.56m cash prize

By Jazmin Duribe

Casting for Squid Game: The Challenge is open right now…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix are officially making their hit series Squid Game a reality and creating a competition show that will put players through their paces in order to win a huge cash prize.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have heard about Squid Game. The Korean survival thriller series sees a group of people take part in a mysterious competition where they play deadly childhood games for money.

The show quickly became Netflix's most-watched series of all time and it was recently renewed for a second season. But while we wait, there's other ways we can all get our Squid Game fix.

Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 players enter the game in the hope of winning a whopping $4.56million – the largest cast and cash prize in reality TV history.

READ MORE: Squid Game season 2 plot might be inspired by fan suggestions, says creator

Netflix announces Squid Game: The Challenge reality series. Picture: Netflix

Of course, it won't be easy. Using their strategic minds and by forming alliances, players will have to compete in a series of games inspired by the original series as well as some new games too. But unlike the show, no-one dies. Phew.

In a statement, Netflix's Vice President of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said: "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

456 players enter the game in the hope of winning a whopping $4.56million. Picture: Netflix

If you think you could win, casting for the series is now officially open. People from all over the world can apply, you just need to be at least 21 years old and available for four weeks in early 2023.

Do you think you could win Squid Game: The Challenge? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Squid Game stories here: