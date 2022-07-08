Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Joe Keery have an idea for how Eddie could return

8 July 2022, 16:04

By Katie Louise Smith

"Me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could kind of [come back]... Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural..."

Who had the saddest death in Stranger Things 4 and why was it Eddie Munson? (Max doesn't count, she's technically still alive.)

Despite that viral theory that's currently circulating, it sadly seems like Eddie's tragic death will be sticking. Both the Duffer brothers and Joseph Quinn himself have confirmed that Eddie's time is "officially" over. He did what he had to do, and he died a hero.

In an interview with Radio Times, however, Joe made it clear that he'd be 100% down to coming back should the plot of season 5 somehow call for his return, saying: "I'd be lying if I said I didn't have half an eye on maybe trying to crowbar my way back in!"

And, just in case they do have any plans up their sleeves for season 5, Joe revealed that he and co-star Joe Keery have been discussing ways in which Eddie could possibly return to Hawkins.

Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn shares idea for how Eddie could return
Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn shares idea for how Eddie could return. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix

"Me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could kind of [come back]... maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something," he said. "Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural."

He continued: "But my suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the Brothers."

To be honest, it could kind of work. With Vecna still at large, Dustin could now be a target thanks to his grief over the death of Eddie. Much like when Billy and Barb were shown to Max and Nancy, respectively, in their Vecna visions, it's totally possible that Eddie could appear should Dustin find himself stuck in a trance.

Stranger Things 4: Eddie Munson dies a hero after fighting off demobats
Stranger Things 4: Eddie Munson dies a hero after fighting off demobats. Picture: Netflix

Fans also have another, much more complex, theory about how Eddie could potentially return in season 5, too. And it's all thanks to one particular scene in season 4, episode 1 where Mike references the Dungeons & Dragons character Kas.

Fans are theorising that, because we don't know what happened to Eddie's body (it appears as though Dustin, Steve, Nancy and Robin left him in the Upside Down), Vecna could somehow resurrect Eddie, and use his body as his right-hand man. In D&D, Kas is Vecna's most trusted lieutenant who, after many years of loyal service, ends up betraying him.

Kas is also a human-vampire, and fans are convinced that the fact that Eddie was bitten and killed by bats could see him return in a similar capacity.

Wild. Literally wild. Either way, here's hoping for at least one more glimpse of Joe Quinn's Eddie Munson. We deserve it.

