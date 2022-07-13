Stranger Things creators reveal Eddie's alternate ending and it's just as devastating

13 July 2022, 15:07

By Katie Louise Smith

Eddie was never going to survive season 4, but if he did... he still would have been doomed.

Wondering what would have happened to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 5 if he had survived? Well, we finally have an answer – and it's not great. It's not great at all.

If you've watched season 4, you'll know that our beloved Hellfire King Eddie was brutally killed in the final episode after being bitten to death by Demobats. Fans were absolutely devastated by his death, and have been desperately calling for him to somehow return in season 5. But it now appears that a future for Eddie beyond season 4 was never on the cards...

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer brothers dived into Eddie's death a little deeper, explaining that "it was not designed for shock value." In fact, they actually "saw Eddie as a bit of a doomed character" from the moment they created him.

Stranger Things 4's alternate ending for Eddie is just as devastating
Stranger Things 4's alternate ending for Eddie is just as devastating. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to host Josh Horowitz, the Duffers shared what would have happened to Eddie had he survived the Upside Down and the events of season 4: "Even imagining the flipside of that, where he does survive that final battle, there’s not a great life awaiting Eddie back in the right side up either, so he was really designed from the get-go as a doomed character."

"In this case, Eddie was sort of hurtling towards his doom the whole season," they added. "In our mind, the minute we came up with this character, he was always going to be a tragic character. There was never any other arc for him."

Ross Duffer continued: "How do you survive this? You see at the very end, they're still drawing devil horns on his head. No one in Hawkins is gonna accept some of supernatural explanation for any of this."

"He would have wound up in jail – and this fantasy that he would have able to walk and graduate, sadly was not ever a realistic outcome for him."

Are you devastated? Because I'm devastated.

Based on that bombshell, it seems like fans hopes that Eddie might somehow return in season 5 have been officially dashed. He's dead. He's gone. It's over. Not even Joseph Quinn and Joe Keery's genius idea, or the eerily perfect theory about him being resurrected by Vecna, are gonna save him.

Justice for Eddie!

