Stranger Things creators explain Eleven’s speech "plot hole" in season 4 flashbacks

7 June 2022, 11:15

By Katie Louise Smith

"Two years in isolation and really limited memories of what had happened to her. So that’s one reason for the speech."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're one of the people who sat there during your Stranger Things 4 binge watch and wondered why Eleven could speak in perfect sentences when she was a child, you weren't the only one...

The second half of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 sees Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven take part in a top secret project (Nina) that aims to restore her powers through the reliving of her own repressed memories from her time at the lab.

But after watching those flashbacks, fans began speculating as to why Eleven's speech was much more advanced, particularly considering the fact that she had a very, very limited vocabulary when she escaped the lab in season 1.

While some people called the show out for the "plot hole", the Duffer brothers have now revealed that there is actually a reason as to why El's speech is completely different in the flashbacks – and it's something that Volume 2 will dive deeper into when it returns on July 1st.

READ MORE: Stranger Things fans are convinced Steve is going to die in season 4

Duffer brothers explain Eleven&squot;s speech "plot hole" in Stranger Things 4
Duffer brothers explain Eleven's speech "plot hole" in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

While answering a few burning questions about Volume 1 in an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers explained why El's speech in the flashbacks is much more developed than when we met her in season 1, as an almost mute 11-year-old.

Turns out it's not actually a plot hole, more of a plot point that hasn't been explained in full just yet.

Discussing the questions that have been raised by fans, Matt Duffer explained: "Well, she is being socialized the same way with the other children and then she goes into — and she does not remember any of this — she goes into, you learn a little bit more about this in Volume 2, I guess I’m revealing a little bit, but she goes into a coma, reawakens, has no memory of these events and then is raised in total isolation by Brenner, who doesn’t dare bring in another number, for fear of this happening again."

"So he chooses to focus solely on her. She lives alone, in an isolated room. This is the Eleven that we meet in Season 1. Two years in isolation and really limited memories of what had happened to her. And so that’s one reason for the speech."

Stranger Things 4: Eleven was around 8 years old in the flashback scenes
Stranger Things 4: Eleven was around 8 years old in the flashback scenes. Picture: Netflix

So, in terms of the timeline for those wondering: The massacre at Hawkins Lab occurred in 1979, when Eleven was around eight or nine years old. Up until then, she was being raised with all the other kids and was able to speak in the same way we see the other kids speaking.

After she sent Peter Ballard/001 flying through the gate to the Upside Down, Eleven then went into a coma (which we will, presumably, see in Volume 2.)

As a result of trauma and repressing those memories, coupled with the fact that she was then raised in complete isolation (until 1983, when she escaped), El lost the ability to speak in the way that she used to as a young child.

And there you have it. Volume 2 will probably reveal even more about El's past and what happened after she opened the first gate to the Upside Down, so stay tuned!

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Jinkx Monsoon talks about her iconic return to Drag Race and paints a self-portrait

Latest Stranger Things News

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn: 12 facts about Stranger Things' Eddie you need to know
Stranger Things 4: Does Lucas get caught by Vecna?

Stranger Things 4 fans think Lucas gets caught by Vecna thanks to behind-the-scenes video
Stranger Things 4 theory explains how Eleven might lose against Vecna

Stranger Things 4 theory explains how Eleven might lose against Vecna
Stranger Things 4 fans send Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill into the US Top 10 for the first time

Stranger Things 4 fans send Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill into the US Top 10 for the first time
Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4
Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from Love Island 2022's soundtrack

Love Island

Baz Lurhmann explains why he didn't cast Harry Styles as Elvis

Baz Lurhmann explains why he didn't cast Harry Styles as Elvis

Harry Styles

Texas lawmaker declares he'll ban children from drag shows

Texas lawmaker wants to ban drag shows for children

News

You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists

You can now make a Spotify pie chart of your most-streamed artists

News

Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking.

Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking

Celeb

Love Island fans call out huge age gap between Gemma and Davide

Love Island fans call out huge age gap between Gemma and Davide

Love Island