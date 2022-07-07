Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene

By Sam Prance

GIVE GATEN MATARAZZO AN EMMY NOW YOU COWARDS 🗣

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Okay now we've had time to digest Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, can we all agree that Gaten Matazarro deserves an Emmy?

Every season of Stranger Things gives us incredible acting performances and Stranger Things 4 is no different. From Sadie Sink's gripping 'Running Up That Hill' sequence to Noah Schnapp's emotional episode 8 monologue, the cast have truly outdone themselves this season. Honestly, I'm still crying over Caleb McLaughlin's portrayal of Lucas in episode 9.

It's not just Sadie, Noah and Caleb though. Gaten Matazarro's performance as Dustin has really struck a chord with fans in Volume 2 and everyone is praising his acting during Eddie Munson's death and his scene with Eddie's uncle afterwards.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene. Picture: Netflix

In the Stranger Things 4 finale, Eddie heroically saves Hawkins by fighting off demobats on his own in the Upside Down. It's only once he's been brutally attacked that Dustin manages to get to him and the two friends share some heartbreaking final last words. Eddie then dies in Dustin's arms and the way that Gaten breaks down in the scene is hauntingly raw and real.

In a scene two days later, Dustin then approaches Eddie's uncle Wayne Munson to let him know that Eddie died and, instead of being the villain that Hawkins believes he is, Dustin assures Mr. Munson that Eddie was a hero. Dustin can barely get out his words without crying and, once again Gaten's acting is phenomenal.

Naturally, fans can't get over how good Gaten is in both scenes. One person tweeted: "someone give gaten matarazzo an award for his phenomenal acting". Another fan added: "people really need to give more credit to gaten matarazzo those scenes with eddie and eddies uncle were so heartbreaking".

Someone also wrote: "ok but can we PLEASE talk about gatens phenomenal acting???"

someone give gaten matarazzo an award for his phenomenal acting in this scene #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/XFznvKvXKy — giszel ❥ | stranger things (@lumaxstarz) July 1, 2022

okay but it was gaten matarazzo’s acting that made me cry in this scene. the emotions were definitely felt #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/3stLQAQE6D — noah (@nnoahjames) July 1, 2022

no other character death has EVER hit like this EVER. gaten and joes performances here had me in pain sobbing. eddie you are such a special, beautiful character. i will hold the biggest place in my heart for you #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/TZ9KS1tjGp — em :) ST SPOILERS!! (@buckysharper) July 1, 2022

gaten matarazzo’s scene right here was unbelievable. he had me sobbing uncontrollably talking about eddie to mr. munson #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/XStehZSnFS — kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022

people really need to give more credit to gaten matarazzo those scenes with eddie and eddies uncle were so heartbreaking — hannah (@maybeiwasboring) July 1, 2022

ok but can we PLEASE talk about gatens phenomenal acting??? — ash !? (@svtvly) July 1, 2022

all i can say is gaten can fucking act — ron | vol2 spoilers (@iHrtEddie) July 1, 2022

We have no choice but to stan...and cry...and stan some more!

Read more about Stranger Things here: