Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene

7 July 2022, 16:48

By Sam Prance

GIVE GATEN MATARAZZO AN EMMY NOW YOU COWARDS 🗣

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Okay now we've had time to digest Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, can we all agree that Gaten Matazarro deserves an Emmy?

Every season of Stranger Things gives us incredible acting performances and Stranger Things 4 is no different. From Sadie Sink's gripping 'Running Up That Hill' sequence to Noah Schnapp's emotional episode 8 monologue, the cast have truly outdone themselves this season. Honestly, I'm still crying over Caleb McLaughlin's portrayal of Lucas in episode 9.

It's not just Sadie, Noah and Caleb though. Gaten Matazarro's performance as Dustin has really struck a chord with fans in Volume 2 and everyone is praising his acting during Eddie Munson's death and his scene with Eddie's uncle afterwards.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene
Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene. Picture: Netflix

In the Stranger Things 4 finale, Eddie heroically saves Hawkins by fighting off demobats on his own in the Upside Down. It's only once he's been brutally attacked that Dustin manages to get to him and the two friends share some heartbreaking final last words. Eddie then dies in Dustin's arms and the way that Gaten breaks down in the scene is hauntingly raw and real.

In a scene two days later, Dustin then approaches Eddie's uncle Wayne Munson to let him know that Eddie died and, instead of being the villain that Hawkins believes he is, Dustin assures Mr. Munson that Eddie was a hero. Dustin can barely get out his words without crying and, once again Gaten's acting is phenomenal.

Naturally, fans can't get over how good Gaten is in both scenes. One person tweeted: "someone give gaten matarazzo an award for his phenomenal acting". Another fan added: "people really need to give more credit to gaten matarazzo those scenes with eddie and eddies uncle were so heartbreaking".

Someone also wrote: "ok but can we PLEASE talk about gatens phenomenal acting???"

We have no choice but to stan...and cry...and stan some more!

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable

Latest Stranger Things News

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Celeb

Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming devastating Max scene in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming Max's death scene
Is Stranger Things based on a true story? This is the real-life CIA experiment that inspired it

Stranger Things is based on a real-life CIA experiment

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers
Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eddie Munson could return as Kas and defeat Vecna

Stranger Things 5 theory suggests how Eddie could return as Kas and kill Vecna
Stranger Things creators defend the show after Millie Bobby Brown's character deaths complaint

Stranger Things creators defend the show after Millie Bobby Brown's character deaths complaint

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching nose rings and the internet is living for it

The internet is losing it over North West's "sickening" nose chain

Celeb

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage.

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage

Viral

Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

News

Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks stand-in Alexander "AJ" Jennings has been killed in a hit-and-run

Chase Stokes pays tribute to his Outer Banks stand-in who died in a hit-and-run

Outer Banks

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

People are living for this viral beauty hack that tames fluffy hair with tin foil

This viral TikTok beauty hack tames fluffy hair in seconds using tin foil

Viral