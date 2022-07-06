Stranger Things' David Harbour lost 80 pounds to play Hopper in season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t think I’ll ever do that again... Yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

Stranger Things has put David Harbour's Jim Hopper through the absolute wringer over the past four seasons, and season 4 was undoubtably his most traumatic yet – both mentally and physically.

After eight months in a Soviet prison, surviving on a diet of "watery soup, mouldy bread, and maggots," Hopper's physique is understandably now much different than the last time we saw him. He's slimmer, gaunt and very clearly malnourished. At one point, he jokes about his appearance to Joyce, who promptly rolls her eyes and shakes her head when he says that he "needed to lose weight anyway".

Some fans thought Hop's severe weight loss was some kind of CGI magic, but David Harbour has now opened up about how he went about losing weight to portray Hop in those devastating and torturous prison scenes.

David Harbour opens up about his Stranger Things 4 weight loss. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Netflix

Opening up about losing weight for the scenes, David told GQ: "I lost about 80 pounds from season three — I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [season four] I was around 190."

David lost all that weight within 8 months, ahead of filming in Lithuania where the Russia prison scenes were shot on location. But it's unlikely that he'll do the same thing for any other roles in the future.

"I don’t think I’ll ever do that again," he continued. "I have this Santa Claus movie coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

David Harbour lost over 5 stone to play Hopper in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

In order to shoot the flashback scenes of Hopper arriving at the gulag, David actually donned prosthetics because he had already started to lose weight.

"At the end of s3 I told those Duffer bros that we should shoot the flashbacks post ‘death’ cause I was going to lose the weight and there’d be continuity issues," David wrote on Instagram. "But they hadn’t been written yet. Luckily, we had the miraculous @barriegower come in and give me the ‘fuller hopper’ face. I hate prosthetics, but Barry/team made it as painless as possible. The results speak for themselves."

