Jamie Campbell Bower says 'Party in the USA' would save him from Vecna in Stranger Things

By Sam Prance

SO I PUT MY HANDS UP! THEY'RE PLAYING MY SONG! THE VECNA CURSE FLIES AWAY!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things icon Jamie Campbell Bower has revealed what song would save him from Vecna and it's an inspired choice.

He may have only joined the cast this season but it's impossible to imagine Stranger Things without Jamie Campbell Bower. In season 4, he first appears as Peter Ballard, a friendly orderly, but it soon becomes clear that Jamie is much more integral to the plot. In fact, his performance is so good that fans are petitioning for him to win an Emmy for his role in the series.

Much of Stranger Things 4 revolves around new villain Vecna and now Jamie has revealed how he would survive his curse.

READ MORE: Stranger Things 5 will feature a big time jump

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower says Party in the USA would save him from Vecna. Picture: Netflix, Hollywood Records

If you've watched Stranger Things 4, you will already know that Vecna torments mentally fragile teenagers by inhabiting their minds, possessing them and eventually snapping their bodies apart limb by limb. In episode 4, when Max becomes Vecna's next victim, our Hawkins faves work out that the way to save someone from Vecna is by playing them their favourite song.

Max's favourite song is, of course, Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill', and it snaps her out of Vecna's curse in arguably the most emotional episode in Stranger Things history. Now, the Stranger Things cast have begun revealing which songs they would need played to them to escape Vecna and the results are as brilliant, chaotic and hilarious as you might expect.

David Harbour recently told Uproxx that Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' or Train's 'Drops of Jupiter' would be the songs to save him. Meanwhile, Sadie Sink opted for Taylor Swift's 'August' in an interview with Tudum. She revealed: "That song honestly can revive me from anything." A queen of taste!

However, it's Jamie Campbell Bower's pick that we're truly living for. Speaking to ET Canada, Jamie said: "If I'm being normal it would be Placebo's cover of 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush and if I’m being cheeky and fun, it would be Miley Cyrus 'Party In The USA'".

The thought of Vecna actually being stopped by Miley wailing, "SO I PUT MY HANDS UP / THEY'RE PLAYING MY SONG" is honestly too iconic for words. Someone make an edit of it now!

Which song would you need your friends to play you to save you from Vecna?

Read more about Stranger Things here: