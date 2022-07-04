Joseph Quinn thought Stranger Things had made a "mistake" casting him as Eddie

"I was waiting for the Duffer brothers to realise they’d made a mistake."

Joseph Quinn has opened up about being cast as Eddie in Stranger Things 4 and let slip that he thought it was a "mistake".

It's impossible to imagine Stranger Things 4 without Joseph Quinn. The 29-year-old star plays our misunderstood king Eddie Munson perfectly. In episode 1, Eddie is wrongly blamed for the murder of Chrissy Cunningham and, it's not long before all of Vecna's killings our wrongly pinned on him. Meanwhile, he works together with all our Hawkins faves to stop Vecna.

Eddie has quickly become a favourite character among Stranger Things fans but Joseph didn't think he deserved the part.

Speaking to The Guardian about getting the role, Joseph confirmed that he was cast after two self-taped auditions. He said: "No meetings, no chemistry reads, no protracted process. It was pretty unusual and very disarming. It meant I was waiting for the Duffer brothers to realise they’d made a mistake."

A mistake? It would have been a mistake to cast anyone else!

As for how he prepared for the beloved role, Joseph explained: "I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn’t going to happen. Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio, and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig."

Discussing his iconic Eddie wig further, Joseph said: "It’s objectively ridiculous. When I take it off, that helps me go unrecognised, so it’s been a blessing in that respect."

Joseph is the ultimate troll, though. The interview was conducted in June and, when asked if he would be back for Stranger Things 5, Joseph said: "I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me." So cruel given what we know now that Volume 2 has dropped.

Eleven resurrect Eddie challenge!

