David Harbour confirms Hopper and Joyce finally get together in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

By Katie Louise Smith

"We had to give you what you want which is two, kind of attractive, middle-aged people making out."

Stranger Things fans and Jopper shippers, this is not a drill... It is finally happening.

Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper's will-they-won't-they relationship has been one of Stranger Things' most intriguing plot lines. The two characters, played perfectly by Winona Ryder and David Harbour, have grown closer together as the seasons have progressed, becoming one of the show's biggest 'ships.

Things seemed to be looking up for the couple at the end of season 3, when (after a somewhat problematic summer of flirting on Hopper's part) Joyce agreed to go out on a date with him. But that development in their relationship took a turn because Hopper kind of...ya know...died. Thankfully, we later found out he was not dead, but stuck in a Russian prison.

Stranger Things 4 sees Joyce on a mission to save Hopper from Russia, and it was only a matter of time before the pair were reunited. And now, David Harbour – certified Jopper stan – has confirmed that Joyce and Hopper will finally get together in Volume 2.

And by get together, we mean... kiss. They're gonna kiss. The long-awaited Jopper kiss is coming.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the final episode of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1.

Stranger Things 4: Do Joyce and Hopper get together? Picture: Netflix

If you’ve scrolled this far, then you’ll already know that Hopper and Joyce’s Russian storyline in Volume 1 culminates in the two of them reuniting shortly after Hopper fights off a massive Demogorgon in the Soviet prison.

After a gruelling journey to Russia with Murray, Joyce manages to save Hopper and prison guard Dmitri from certain death. The last we see of them in Volume 1 is their reunion scene, with Hopper looking on in sheer disbelief as Joyce throws her arms around him.

Save for a few hints in the Volume 2 trailer, we don’t know what is set to happen to them – along with Murray, Yuri and Enzo/Dmitri – next. But David has now teased a few details about Hopper and Joyce’s relationship in a new interview with E!, and I am personally losing my mind.

JOPPER CANON CONFIRMED OHMYGOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/e8mWS1okGG — dana scully | JOPPER CANON (@aliciafIcrrick) May 31, 2022

In the clip, David speaks about his love for Joyce and Hopper, teasing their history and the nature of their love for each other: "I love Joyce and Hopper, I love them as people. I love the fact they've known each other since they were 11 years old. They have all this history so the love that is between them is so deep and so earnest and so pure."

Winona then adds, "And it's been a patient wait – a slow burn," before David confirms: "We had to give you what you want which is two, kind of attractive, middle-aged people making out. Which is really what people are clamouring for so you're welcome."

Jopper hive, how are we FEELINGGGG?

David Harbour and Winona Ryder as Hopper and Joyce in Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

While Jopper is finally on the horizon, David Harbour has noted that if their romantic relationship were to work, they'd have to become "different people" to what they were in season 3.

In an interview with Variety, David said: "I certainly feel like, from what happened in season 3, it couldn’t work. The guy from season 3 and woman from season 3 could not work. Clearly there’s some chemistry and there is a longing for them to be together, but they would have to become different people.”

We've certainly already seen some of that change from Hopper thanks to his emotional monologue in episode 5 where he opened up about his life, his personal struggles and his feelings about Joyce and Eleven.

Honestly, Volume 2 cannot come fast enough.

