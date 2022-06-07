Stranger Things 4 fans send Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill into the US Top 10 for the first time

By Sam Prance

'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 8.

Kate Bush-babies assemble. The pop icon is literally running up the charts following the use of her music in Stranger Things.

There's no denying that Kate Bush is music royalty. Ever since the 63-year-old superstar debuted with 'Wuthering Heights' in 1978, people all around the world have been obsessed with her experimental take on pop. Over the course of Kate's prolific career, she's released 10 critically acclaimed albums, 25 UK Top 40 singles and inspired countless artists with her work.

However, in spite of her impact, Kate has never had a US Top 10 hit... until now. 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' has just re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 8 after soundtracking a pivotal scene involving Max in Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things 4 fans send Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill into the US Top 10 for the first time. Picture: Netflix, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

If you have watched Stranger Things 4, you will already know that 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' is Max's favourite song and it appears multiple times in the season. Not only that but there is an entire sequence where the song saves Max's life and the scene is so emotional and brilliant that fans have been streaming the Kate Bush classic non-stop ever since.

In the days following the release of Stranger Things 4, 'Running Up That Hill' has rapidly soared to the top of streaming and download charts all around the world, and now Billboard has confirmed that the song has officially re-entered the Hot 100. On top of that, it's reached a new peak of Number 8 after previously peaking at 30 in 1985, the year it was released.

The song has also re-entered the UK chart at Number 8 and it's currently Number 1 on Spotify in the US, Number 1 on iTunes in the US and Number 2 on Apple Music in the US, so it's possible that it could chart even higher next week.

The creators of Stranger Things have also teased that there is an "epic Kate Bush moment" in the finale that will be in Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4. In other words, it's a Kate Bush summer.

Reacting to the song's surge in popularity, Kate Bush released a statement writing: "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!"

She ended by writing: "Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song... I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate."

Landing a Top 10 hit with a 37-year-old song? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

