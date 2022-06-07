Stranger Things 4 fans think Lucas gets caught by Vecna thanks to behind-the-scenes video

By Katie Louise Smith

We regret to inform that it looks like Lucas Sinclair is about to get Vecna'd in Volume 2.

Vecna, Vecna, Vecna. Stranger Things 4's hellish new villain has been hard at work, terrorising our faves one by one. And now it looks like his next victim has been revealed...

We've already seen Vecna catch and kill Chrissy, Fred and Patrick. We've also seen Max manage to escape Vecna with the help of Kate Bush. When the credits roll on Volume 1, Nancy is still stuck in Vecna's trance with no clear path to safety just yet.

With the villain still at large going into Volume 2, it's only a matter of time before more of our Hawkins heroes end up scrambling to remember their fave songs to escape his torture. But who will be next to fall under his curse?

Well, thanks to a brief chat between Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Stranger Things on YouTube, fans believe Lucas will get caught by Vecna in Volume 2.

Does Lucas get caught by Vecna in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Does Lucas get caught by Vecna? Picture: Netflix

Based on the trailer for Volume 2, it looks like Max, Lucas and Erica end up re-exploring the Creel house in the real world as Nancy, Robin and Steve attempt to enter Vecna's Upside Down lair with Eddie and Dustin guarding the gate at the trailer.

In the trailer, we see Erica looking on in horror as the light she's carrying starts to get brighter. We also see Max appear to be trapped against the same wooden panels that Chrissy found herself trapped when she got caught by Vecna.

And, most worryingly of all, we see two shots of Lucas looking absolutely terrified.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Max, Lucas and Erica at the Creel House. Picture: Netflix

While fans already had their suspicions that Lucas might get caught in a trance by Vecna, it now appears that there's reason to believe that he's definitely getting caught in a trance by Vecna.

In a YouTube video shared yesterday (June 6), titled 'On the Set of Stranger Things,' Caleb and Gaten can be seen greeting each other in the makeup trailer before Caleb shows Gaten a picture of him at work the previous day, which has been censored out by a big 'Stranger Things 4' logo to avoid any spoilers.

"Your eyes! Oh man, did they put contacts in?" Gaten asks, as Caleb replies with a yes.

Fans immediately picked up on the little interaction and took to the comments to theorise about why Caleb was wearing contacts in the scene he had just filmed.

"Now why would Lucas need contacts... and the way Gaten reacted to how the contacts looked... they're definitely the contacts that Max, Nancy and the other Vecna victims wore," one user wrote.

Another added: "Judging by the interaction between Gaten and Caleb, when gaten said looking at the picture "did they put contacts", I guess Lucas also is tranced by Vecna, because Sadie [Sink] too wore the lens for the eye when their eye balls just roll backwards."

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink wears contacts as Max gets possessed by Vecna. Picture: Netflix

Lucas is not the only one who fans think Vecna will catch in a trance in Volume 2 either...

Noah Schnapp recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself wearing a harness, and considering Will didn't do much other than ride around in a Pizza van in Volume 1, fans believe he might end up getting Vecna'd too.

Max, Nancy... maybe Lucas, maybe Will... Vecna is gonna get everyone in Volume 2, isn't he?

