Stranger Things 4's Sadie Sink reveals what Max's letter to Lucas says

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened to Max's letters in Stranger Things 4? Sadie Sink shares what she thinks Max wrote to each of her friends.

In and amongst all the lingering unanswered questions we have about Stranger Things 4, there's one very important plot point that we're still dying to know the answer to: What did Max write in her letters?

In Sadie Sink's Emmy-worthy turn in 'Dear Billy', we find out that Max has written letters to all her friends ahead of her impending death. The catch? They've been given strict instructions to only open them in the event that she actually does die.

Ahead of the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Sadie confirmed that we don't actually get to find out what Max's letters actually said. And now that Volume 2 is finally out in the world, we know they don't get opened either.

Now, Sadie has shared that she knows what Max would have said to Lucas in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

WARNING: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 ahead!

What did Max's letters say in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink reveals what max wrote to Lucas in her letter. Picture: Netflix

While we don't actually get to see what Max wrote to Lucas in her heartfelt letter, Sadie has said that she "pretty much knows everything [Max] would say to Lucas."

"With Max and Lucas, it’s so tricky because they both just really care about each other, but the love and care that Lucas has for Max terrifies her, and the love and care that she has for Lucas terrifies her, so she would never say anything to that extent in person," Sadie explained.

She continued: "So, I think throughout this letter, hypothetically, she would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she’s not letting go of her values even when she’s dead, and it’s just writing on paper."

Stranger Things 4: Max gives letters to Lucas, Dustin and Steve. Picture: Netflix

Sadie might have some idea of what Max would want to say to Lucas, but she has no idea what Max would want to say to the rest of the people she wrote the letters to – particularly Steve. She also added that she hopes that they're revealed at some point in the future.

"I hope we get to read a few of them because, maybe this is just me, but I would love to see what Max has to say about people when she’s not worried about coming across as yucky and sentimental — her worst nightmare. What does she really think about these people? And, what is she dying to tell them that she can’t in person?

"I’ve definitely thought about it a lot. What does her letter to Steve say? I would love to crack open those letters eventually at some point in the series."

Based on the way season 4 ended for Max, those letters could possibly pop back up in season 5. And we mean, we'd love to see what she wrote too, but not if it means Max has to die before anyone opens them! If we have to sacrifice the letters to ensure Max and Lucas finally get to go to the movies on Friday?! SO BE IT!!!!!

