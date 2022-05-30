Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things 4's rink scene was so "distressing" it made Noah Schnapp cry

30 May 2022, 12:49

By Sam Prance

Noah Schnapp actually cried during the emotional Eleven scene even though it wasn't in the script.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the roller rink scene in Stranger Things 4 and how "distressing" it was to act it out.

Last week (May 27), Stranger Things 4 finally came out on Netflix and it picks up six months after season 3 left off. Following the battle at Starcourt Mall, Joyce, Jonathan, Will and Eleven now live in California and they're struggling to adapt to life in a new state without those closest to them. Will and Eleven miss Mike. Jonathan misses Nancy. Joyce misses Hopper.

We also learn that Eleven is being bullied by her school classmates and it all comes to a head in a traumatic scene in episode 2. Now, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) has revealed that the scene was so sad to film that it made Noah Schnapp (Mike) cry.

READ MORE: Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

Millie Bobby Brown reveals the rink scene in Stranger Things 4 made Noah Schnapp actually cry
Millie Bobby Brown reveals the rink scene in Stranger Things 4 made Noah Schnapp actually cry. Picture: Netflix

In episode 2, Mike comes to California to visit Eleven and Will on Spring Break. El decides to take Mike to the roller rink, with Will in tow. However, Eleven's bully Angela is also there and she gets her friends to surround Eleven on the roller rink and shout names like "freak" at her. The scene ends with someone throwing a milkshake on Eleven and Eleven running away crying.

Discussing the scene with SYFY WIRE, Millie explained: "I remember about 50 people laughing at me and pointing at me. I remember feeling super distressed and really sad." Millie also revealed that it was so "distressing" that it made her co-star Noah cry. She said: "Noah cried, which is insane. I don't know if anyone knows that."

Addressing Noah directly, she continued: "But you actually got really upset. Do you remember that? You weren't meant to cry in the scene — you just got naturally really emotional because it was actually quite distressing to watch."

No. I'm not crying. You are!

Millie Bobby Brown says the roller rink scene in Stranger Things 4 was "distressing" to film
Millie Bobby Brown says the roller rink scene in Stranger Things 4 was "distressing" to film. Picture: Netflix

Eleven does of course stand up for herself at the end of the episode. She chucks her rollerskate at Angela and hits her right in the middle of the forehead. To paraphrase Chicago, "she had it coming!"

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Jinkx Monsoon talks about her iconic return to Drag Race and paints a self-portrait

Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers
Millie Bobby Brown MTV VMAs

Millie Bobby Brown: 41 facts you (probably) didn't know about the Stranger Things star
Stranger Things 4: Vecna explained

Who is Vecna in Stranger Things 4? His true identity explained
Every character that dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? All the deaths explained
Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

Do Steve and Nancy get back together in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

Trending on PopBuzz

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans.

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans

Celeb

Dominic Fike slammed over 'disgusting' Amber Heard comments

Dominic Fike slammed for saying he dreams about Amber Heard 'beating him up' during gig

Celeb

Passport photo makeup is trending on TikTok and it looks stunning

Passport makeup trend goes viral for giving you a 'perfect' photo

Viral

Kendall Jenner's reaction to losing a Vogue cover to Kim goes viral

Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

Celeb

Stranger Things character quiz

QUIZ: Which Stranger Things character are you, really?

Stranger Things

QUIZ: How well do you remember Stranger Things 2?