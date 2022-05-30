Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things 4's rink scene was so "distressing" it made Noah Schnapp cry

By Sam Prance

Noah Schnapp actually cried during the emotional Eleven scene even though it wasn't in the script.

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the roller rink scene in Stranger Things 4 and how "distressing" it was to act it out.

Last week (May 27), Stranger Things 4 finally came out on Netflix and it picks up six months after season 3 left off. Following the battle at Starcourt Mall, Joyce, Jonathan, Will and Eleven now live in California and they're struggling to adapt to life in a new state without those closest to them. Will and Eleven miss Mike. Jonathan misses Nancy. Joyce misses Hopper.

We also learn that Eleven is being bullied by her school classmates and it all comes to a head in a traumatic scene in episode 2. Now, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) has revealed that the scene was so sad to film that it made Noah Schnapp (Mike) cry.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals the rink scene in Stranger Things 4 made Noah Schnapp actually cry. Picture: Netflix

In episode 2, Mike comes to California to visit Eleven and Will on Spring Break. El decides to take Mike to the roller rink, with Will in tow. However, Eleven's bully Angela is also there and she gets her friends to surround Eleven on the roller rink and shout names like "freak" at her. The scene ends with someone throwing a milkshake on Eleven and Eleven running away crying.

Discussing the scene with SYFY WIRE, Millie explained: "I remember about 50 people laughing at me and pointing at me. I remember feeling super distressed and really sad." Millie also revealed that it was so "distressing" that it made her co-star Noah cry. She said: "Noah cried, which is insane. I don't know if anyone knows that."

Addressing Noah directly, she continued: "But you actually got really upset. Do you remember that? You weren't meant to cry in the scene — you just got naturally really emotional because it was actually quite distressing to watch."

No. I'm not crying. You are!

Millie Bobby Brown says the roller rink scene in Stranger Things 4 was "distressing" to film. Picture: Netflix

Eleven does of course stand up for herself at the end of the episode. She chucks her rollerskate at Angela and hits her right in the middle of the forehead. To paraphrase Chicago, "she had it coming!"

