Stranger Things 4 confirms 2022 release date

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix will release Stranger Things 4 in 2022 – although no exact date has been confirmed yet.

At long last, the Stranger Things 4 release date has been confirmed – and we've got a brand new teaser trailer to go along with it.

Stranger Things 4 will be released in 2022, but no exact date has been given yet. The date was confirmed in a tweet alongside a new teaser trailer.

Filming on the new season is set to wrap in August 2021, after several delays due to the pandemic. As a result, the original release date, which was apparently meant to be in Spring 2021, was pushed back.

Alongside the release date, a new teaser trailer has been released that teases the first look at Eleven (with bangs!), Hopper (with a gun!) and a glimpse at Dustin, Max, Steve, Lucas, Erica, Robin and Nancy back in action. Watch the full teaser at the top of the page.

When is Stranger Things 4 coming out?

Stranger Things 4 2022 release date confirmed. Picture: Netflix

The new Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer shares the first official look at some key storylines coming up for our favourite characters.

Eleven, who now has bangs (!) that bear a striking resemblance to Joyce's bangs (!!), appears to have been kidnapped by men in suits. Could Dr. Brenner be well and truly back on his evil bullshit?

Meanwhile, in Russia, it looks as though Hopper has escaped from the Russian prison and is now donning a Russian flag-coloured puffer jacket, a backpack and a gun.

And in Hawkins, it looks like Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, Nancy and Lucas end up investigating a creepy old house, where a very grand Grandfather clock resides. (And if you remember, that clock has appeared a few times in teaser images for Stranger Things 4. What could it mean?)

Eleven appears to be kidnapped by men in suits in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Hopper seems to escape from the Russian prison in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Steve, Dustin, Robin, Max, Nancy and Lucas investigate a creepy old house in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things has now released three teaser trailers in the build up to the fourth season.

The first teaser confirmed that Hopper was alive, and was indeed the American prisoner in the Russian prison that was referenced in the post credit scene at the end of season 3. The teaser showed him with a shaved head and a much slimmer, gaunt appearance, shovelling snow in the grounds of the Kamchatka prison.

Back in February 2021, fan accounts were also sent secret Russian packages that contained references to Hawkins, Enzo's (the restaurant where Hopper and Joyce agreed to have their date), and a phone number that directed users to Yuri's Fish and Fly travel company in Anchorage, Alaska. It's likely that the new character will play into Hopper's Russia storyline.

The second teaser focused on Eleven, and hinted at the return of Dr. Brenner and the Hawkins Lab. In the teaser, which appeared to be a flashback from Eleven's time in the lab, the other numbered lab children can be seen playing in the 'rainbow room'. Brenner can then be heard talking to Eleven, before she opens her eyes in shock.

This teaser is likely hinting at Eleven's journey to regaining her powers after she lost them at the end of season 3. It's unclear if El is having flashbacks of her own, or if Brenner is contacting her from within the Void.

Honestly, that full Stranger Things 4 trailer couldn't come soon enough.

To read all the latest Stranger Things 4 news, spoilers and updates, click here.