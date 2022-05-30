Give Sadie Sink an Emmy for Stranger Things 4 right now

By Sam Prance

Stranger Things fans want Sadie Sink to win an Emmy for her heart-wrenching performance as Max in Dear Billy.

Stranger Things viewers are praising Sadie Sink's amazing performance in season 4 and petitioning for her to win an Emmy.

Sadie Sink is a legend, she's an icon and she is the moment. Now, come on now. Ever since Sadie joined Stranger Things as Max in season 2, fans have been obsessed with her acting in the Netflix drama. In fact, Sadie's acting is so good that she's since won roles in Netflix's Fear Street movies and Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' short film alongside Dylan O'Brien.

In Stranger Things 4, Max takes on a more central role and fans think Sadie deserves an Emmy for her work in episode 4.

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp begged to change Will's hair in Stranger Things 4 but the Duffer brothers refused

Stranger Things 4: Give Sadie Sink an Emmy right now. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 introduces viewers to a terrifying new villain called Vecna who lives in the Upside Down and terrorises and kills people who are struggling with their mental health. To do so, Vecna inhabits his victims' minds. He then shows each of them horrifying visions for days on end before eventually possessing them and snapping their bodies apart limb by limb.

At the end of episode 3, Max works out that she is Vecna's next victim and in, episode 4 ('Dear Billy'), we see Sadie Sink give the performance of a lifetime as she portrays Max searching for a way to survive while also preparing to die. From the way she captures Max's fear to her heartbreaking speech at Billy's grave, Sadie doesn't waste a single second on screen.

Naturally, fans are in total awe of Sadie's performance. One person tweeted: "DEAR BILLY IS THE BEST EPISODE IN STRANGER THINGS. THE LAST 5 MINUTES? FUCKING CHEF'S KISS. A TRUE CINEMA. SADIE SINK YOU ARE PHENOMENAL."

Someone else simply tweeted: "sadie sink deserves all the awards in the world for this performance".

DEAR BILLY IS THE BEST EPISODE IN STRANGER THINGS. THE LAST 5 MINUTES? FUCKING CHEF'S KISS. A TRUE CINEMA. SADIE SINK YOU ARE PHENOMENAL #StrangerThings4 — . (@tewkstogo) May 27, 2022

dear billy is genuinely the best episode in the entirety of stranger things, i was on the edge of my seat the whole time. the last 5 minutes? masterpiece. the incorporation of running up that hill? incredible. sadie sink? emmy award worthy #StrangerThings4 — eman (@actuallyeman) May 27, 2022

sadie sink's performance in this scene, the SERVE pic.twitter.com/xnioBetyWJ — zeinab (@milelmax) May 28, 2022

dear billy has to be your favorite episode from stranger things season 4. sadie sink portrayed her character so well i’m in shock 😮‍💨 hands down #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/pH9j0OCynx — ‎ً dustybun (@lazzzyash) May 28, 2022

sadie sink deserves all the awards in the world for this performance #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/tp7kcYamNe — bella♡ || STRANGER THINGS & JOPPER (@tinixjopper) May 28, 2022

I literally cannot stop thinking about the ending of Stranger Things 4 episode 4... the pacing, the visual effects, the orchestral version of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, the acting... Sadie Sink you will ALWAYS be famous pic.twitter.com/BOAwNAlsOk — søcks (@thegoodwar) May 28, 2022

Sadie Sink has a brighttttt future ahead of her. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 28, 2022

We have no choice but to stan.

