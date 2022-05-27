Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Volume 1

27 May 2022, 08:05

By Sam Prance

Here's every song that's played in the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 on Netflix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait is over nerds. Stranger Things 4 is finally here and, like previous seasons, the soundtrack is nothing short of iconic.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have been obsessed with the show's music. The beloved drama is famously set in the 1980s and the songs in the soundtrack capture the magic of the era. Over the course of the past few seasons alone, we've heard classics like Madonna's 'Material Girl' and Wham!'s 'Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)'.

Stranger Things 4 sees our faves take on a brand new villain called Vecna and the soundtrack is arguably the show's best yet. From Kate Bush to Kiss, there's something for everyone. With that in mind, here are all the songs played in Volume 1.

READ MORE: Stranger Things 4 cast appear to hint Will has a crush on Mike

Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Volume 1
Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Volume 1. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 episode 1 songs:

The Mamas and the Papas - 'California Dreamin''

Starpoint - 'Object of my Desire'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

The Cramps - 'I Was a Teenage Wolf'

The Cramps - 'Fever'

Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei - 'Chica Mejicanita'

Extreme - 'Play With Me'

Kiss - 'Detroit Rock City'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 2 songs:

‌The Surf Riders - 'Surf Time'

Dead or Alive - 'You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)'

Falco - 'Rock Me Amadeus'

The Interior Castle - 'Diamonds and Emeralds'

Baltimora - 'Tarzan Boy'

Surfaris - 'Wipe Out'

Talking Heads - 'Psychokiller'

Donnell Pittman - 'Burning Up'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 3 songs:

There are no songs played in this episode.

Stranger Things season 4 episode 4 songs:

Al Kerby - 'Hard Feelings'

Musical Youth - 'Pass The Dutchie'

Ella Fitzgerald - 'Dream A Little Dream of Me'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 5 songs:

Ricky Nelson - 'Travelin' Man'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

Cecilia Bartoli & György Fischer - 'Il Mio Ben Quando Verrà'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 6 songs:

Russian State Chorus - 'The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers'

Musical Youth - 'Pass The Dutchie'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 7 songs:

TBC

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Jinkx Monsoon talks about her iconic return to Drag Race and paints a self-portrait

Latest Stranger Things News

Maya Hawke as Robin in Stranger Things 2

Maya Hawke: 15 facts about the Stranger Things star you should know
Joe Keery

Joe Keery: 13 facts about Stranger Things' Steve Harrington you should know
Stranger Things cast ages

How old are the Stranger Things cast and characters in real life?
Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn: 11 facts about Stranger Things' Eddie you need to know
Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers
Stranger Things 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Trending on PopBuzz

A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to ruin all your childhood memories

A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to ruin all your childhood memories

News

Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad

Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad

Celeb

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo

Is Will Byers gay? Noah Schnapp Stranger Things

Is Will Byers gay? Stranger Things fans are questioning his sexuality
Trisha Paytas slammed for "tone-deaf" video about Texas school shooting.

Trisha Paytas slammed for "tone-deaf" video about Texas school shooting

YouTubers

Watch the Stranger Things cast take on The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets