Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Volume 1

By Sam Prance

Here's every song that's played in the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 on Netflix.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait is over nerds. Stranger Things 4 is finally here and, like previous seasons, the soundtrack is nothing short of iconic.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have been obsessed with the show's music. The beloved drama is famously set in the 1980s and the songs in the soundtrack capture the magic of the era. Over the course of the past few seasons alone, we've heard classics like Madonna's 'Material Girl' and Wham!'s 'Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)'.

Stranger Things 4 sees our faves take on a brand new villain called Vecna and the soundtrack is arguably the show's best yet. From Kate Bush to Kiss, there's something for everyone. With that in mind, here are all the songs played in Volume 1.

READ MORE: Stranger Things 4 cast appear to hint Will has a crush on Mike

Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: All the songs in Volume 1. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 episode 1 songs:

The Mamas and the Papas - 'California Dreamin''

Starpoint - 'Object of my Desire'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

The Cramps - 'I Was a Teenage Wolf'

The Cramps - 'Fever'

Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei - 'Chica Mejicanita'

Extreme - 'Play With Me'

Kiss - 'Detroit Rock City'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 2 songs:

‌The Surf Riders - 'Surf Time'

Dead or Alive - 'You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)'

Falco - 'Rock Me Amadeus'

The Interior Castle - 'Diamonds and Emeralds'

Baltimora - 'Tarzan Boy'

Surfaris - 'Wipe Out'

Talking Heads - 'Psychokiller'

Donnell Pittman - 'Burning Up'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 3 songs:

There are no songs played in this episode.

Stranger Things season 4 episode 4 songs:

Al Kerby - 'Hard Feelings'

Musical Youth - 'Pass The Dutchie'

Ella Fitzgerald - 'Dream A Little Dream of Me'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 5 songs:

Ricky Nelson - 'Travelin' Man'

Kate Bush - 'Running Up That Hill'

Cecilia Bartoli & György Fischer - 'Il Mio Ben Quando Verrà'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 6 songs:

Russian State Chorus - 'The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers'

Musical Youth - 'Pass The Dutchie'

Stranger Things season 4 episode 7 songs:

TBC

Read more about Stranger Things here: