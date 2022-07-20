Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a Steve and Eddie rivalry

By Katie Louise Smith

"There was going to be more of a Steve-Eddie rivalry, and we just didn’t have time."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We've said it before and we'll say it again: The introduction of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4 is one of the best things this show has ever done. And grouping him up with Steve, Nancy and Robin? With Dustin, too? Inspired.

Eddie and Dustin's friendship was a refreshing addition in the fourth season, but the unexpected duo of Eddie and Steve truly had the fandom shook. (Steddie, anyone?)

At first, the pair were hesitant about each other, but as the season goes on, and the two of them find themselves facing increasingly dangerous situations (in both Hawkins, with Jason and in the Upside Down, with Vecna), they become unlikely friends.

But it wasn't always planned that way. In fact, Eddie and Steve were meant to have more of a rivalry in Stranger Things 4.

READ MORE: Stranger Things creators reveal Eddie's 'alternate ending' and it's just as devastating

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a rivalry between Steve and Eddie. Picture: Netflix

Initially, the addition of Eddie was meant to stir up a bit of drama between the tight-knit group in Hawkins. As the leader of the Hellfire Club, and Dustin's new friend, Eddie was set to butt heads with Steve. But the Duffer brothers ended up changing their minds.

"There was going to be more of a Steve-Eddie rivalry, and we just didn’t have time," revealed Matt Duffer to Netflix's TUDUM.

Time wasn't the only issue – the character of Eddie and Joseph Quinn's performance ended up being so lovable, they decided that it just didn't really make sense for him to start beefing with Steve.

Ross Duffer added: "We’re just like, ‘He’s so charismatic that it’s like, ‘How can you not like Eddie?’"

Steve and Eddie's friendship is a highlight of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

"The Duffers really created a character that I don’t think the show has seen," Joe Keery added about the introduction of Eddie. "I think that [choice] was an invigorating and refreshing thing that shook up the group. So that was a real welcome change."

Speaking more about Eddie's impact on the group – Dustin and Steve's dynamic in particular – Gaten Matarazzo said: "Season 4 is really about finding yourself and confidence in yourself...Steve helped him feel confident, but Eddie made him feel accepted for who he is. Not that he isn’t grateful for what Steve has always provided him."

Eddie Munson's impact. The power that that has, the access that that has, the international implications that that has. RIP to an icon.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: