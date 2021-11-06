Stranger Things 4 teaser sees Eleven get kidnapped as Mike and Will reunite in California

By Katie Louise Smith

Eleven being kidnapped?! Joyce being sent a package from Russia?! Mike and Will in California?!

Time for another Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer? Oh, go on then!

In celebration of Stranger Things Day (Nov 6th), Netflix have just dropped the fourth teaser trailer and fans have finally got an answer to one of the biggest burning questions from Stranger Things 3: Where did the Byers family move to?

In 'Welcome to California', we see that Eleven, Will, Joyce and Jonathan are now living on the west coast. But it looks like trouble will soon find them as Eleven is kidnapped and all hell breaks loose at the Byers family home.

Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven, Mike and Will are in California. Picture: Netflix

The teaser opens with Eleven writing to Mike, letting him know that it's been 185 days since the Byers family moved out of Hawkins, and she's finally adapted to her new surroundings. She's also hoping to spend Spring Break with Mike too.

Will has a new haircut and Jonathan is now a stoner, and best friends with Argyle who works for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Murray is back, and Joyce receives a package sent from Russia containing Russian dolls. (If you remember the mysterious Russian packages that were sent to fans, then you'll know exactly how they're about to play into the storyline.)

Elsewhere, the Byers house gets raided by men with guns, Eleven gets kidnapped and it appears as though she's been taken to a secret underground bunker... Could it have something to do with Dr. Brenner? Probably!

READ MORE: Stranger Things 4 reveals mysterious new phone number in Russian fan package

Stranger Things 4: Eleven and Will have moved to California. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4: Joyce opens a package sent from Russia. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4: Mike ends up in California with Will. Picture: Netflix

Based on the four teasers that we've now seen, it looks like Stranger Things 4 will be following four different storylines.

Teaser 001 confirmed that Hopper is alive and is now The American prisoner in Kamchatka, Russia. The sneak peek teaser also shows that Hopper attempts to escape at some point in the season. His storyline also appears to include new character Yuri.

Teaser 002 teased the return of Dr. Brenner, the Hawkins Lab and the existence of other numbered test subject children like Eleven. It also looks like we'll be seeing more of Eleven's childhood at the lab, and possibly a storyline about how/if she'll get her powers back.

Teaser 003 takes us back to Hawkins, with Dustin, Lucas, Max, Steve, Nancy and Robin exploring the haunted Creel House. Creel House is also home to the Grandfather Clock that has appeared in several teasers for season 4. It also appears to have something to do with the Upside Down.

And then we have teaser 004, of course, which reveals what the Byers family, Mike, and Murray, are up to.

There's still currently no exact release date for Stranger Things 4 yet, but we do know that it'll be dropping at some point in summer 2022.

For all the latest updates, spoilers and news, click here to read all about Stranger Things 4.