Noah Schnapp says there are "some deaths coming" in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

17 June 2022, 16:20

By Katie Louise Smith

"You can expect from Volume 2... We got some deaths coming. Some gore. And a big bang."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is only two weeks away from dropping on Netflix, and based on all the hints we've heard so far... it's going to be absolutely explosive.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 are set to get even more deadly and even more terrifying as Vecna continues his rampage on the teenagers of Hawkins. With Eleven on the verge of getting her powers back, it's only a matter of time before the two end up facing off against each other. Only time will tell if Eleven manages to save the day in time, or if she loses in the battle altogether.

One thing is for certain, though: Not a single character is safe from harm. Speaking to TVLine, the Duffer brothers have already hinted that fans should be "concerned going into the final two episodes [of season 4] — for everybody."

And now Noah Schnapp has hinted that there are multiple deaths coming in Volume 2.

READ MORE: Stranger Things creators say season 4 won't have a happy ending

Noah Schnapp teases multiple deaths in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
Noah Schnapp teases multiple deaths in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show yesterday (June 16), Noah was pressed on what kind of non-spoilery hints he could give fans ahead of the final two episodes of the fourth season.

In true Noah fashion, his answer was pretty much a vague-enough-to-not-really-spoil-it-but-still-a-spoiler-anyway answer...

"You can expect from Volume 2... We got some deaths coming," Noah teased. "Some gore. And a big bang." (The bang part presumably referencing the explosion we've seen in the trailers involving Eleven blowing up the entrance to the Nina Project bunker.)

Jimmy then pulled Noah up on the spoiler, with Noah adding, "Well, I didn't say who. Well, you guys can assume that obviously someone's gonna [die]."

"Some-one, or some people?" Jimmy then questions, before Noah opted to remain silent as to not spill any more details about episodes 8 and 9.

READ MORE: Stranger Things fans are convinced Steve is going to die in season 4

So, which characters might die in Volume 2? Well, it's not looking good for most of the characters based on the way things appear to be shaping up...

In the California/Nevada storyline, we already know there's going to be a huge military confrontation at the Nina Project bunker, ultimately ending up with Eleven blowing up the entrance in the middle of the desert. The trailers – and spoilers posted by the cast – suggest El, Will, Mike, Jonathan and Argyle all make it out of that particular fight alive, but the fates of Dr. Brenner and Dr. Owens are still up in the air.

In the Russia storyline, the Volume 2 trailer shows Hopper, Joyce, Murray and Dmitri (a.k.a. Enzo) encountering a weird Demogorgon museum/lab in the Kamchatka prison. The group now have to not only break out of the prison, but also kill the Demogorgon that is freely roaming the corridors. Our best guesses? The recently reunited Hopper and Joyce are hopefully safe, but Murray, Yuri and Dmitri? Who knows...

And in the Hawkins storyline? Well, seeing as they're the ones closest to Vecna, everyone is pretty much in trouble. We assume Max is still cursed by Vecna. Steve has been attacked by the Demobats. Eddie appears to put his life in danger by playing the guitar on top of the roof in the upside down. Lucas might end up in Vecna's trance. Robin gets attacked in the Upside Down Creel House... Even Karen and Holly Wheeler look like they're in danger in the teaser trailer.

Better get those prayer circles going for your favourite characters! Season 4 sounds like it's not going to end well...

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Keke Palmer Talks Live-Action Princess Tiana Role & Reveals What Chris Evans Smells Like

Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things 4: The Eddie/010 theory explained

Stranger Things 4: Is Eddie 010? The viral theory explained

Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr. and I can't unsee it.

Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr. and I can't unsee it
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers
Stranger Things 4: Noah Schnapp's behind-the-scenes photo sparks Will Vecna theories

Stranger Things 4 fans are convinced Will gets caught by Vecna thanks to Noah Schnapp's BTS pic
Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn hints at Eddie Munson's fate

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn teases Eddie Munson's fate in season 4
Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower say Party in the USA would save him from Vecna

Jamie Campbell Bower says 'Party in the USA' would save him from Vecna in Stranger Things

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Celeb

North West almost ruined Kim Kardashian's Christmas card by flipping the middle finger

Kim Kardashian says North West made her Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ because she was flipping the middle finger

Celeb

Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs

Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs

Euphoria

Keke Palmer Lightyear interview

Keke Palmer wants to play Princess Tiana in a Princess and the Frog movie | PopBuzz Meets
Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother.

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother

Riverdale