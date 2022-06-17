Noah Schnapp says there are "some deaths coming" in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

By Katie Louise Smith

"You can expect from Volume 2... We got some deaths coming. Some gore. And a big bang."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is only two weeks away from dropping on Netflix, and based on all the hints we've heard so far... it's going to be absolutely explosive.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 are set to get even more deadly and even more terrifying as Vecna continues his rampage on the teenagers of Hawkins. With Eleven on the verge of getting her powers back, it's only a matter of time before the two end up facing off against each other. Only time will tell if Eleven manages to save the day in time, or if she loses in the battle altogether.

One thing is for certain, though: Not a single character is safe from harm. Speaking to TVLine, the Duffer brothers have already hinted that fans should be "concerned going into the final two episodes [of season 4] — for everybody."

And now Noah Schnapp has hinted that there are multiple deaths coming in Volume 2.

Noah Schnapp teases multiple deaths in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show yesterday (June 16), Noah was pressed on what kind of non-spoilery hints he could give fans ahead of the final two episodes of the fourth season.

In true Noah fashion, his answer was pretty much a vague-enough-to-not-really-spoil-it-but-still-a-spoiler-anyway answer...

"You can expect from Volume 2... We got some deaths coming," Noah teased. "Some gore. And a big bang." (The bang part presumably referencing the explosion we've seen in the trailers involving Eleven blowing up the entrance to the Nina Project bunker.)

Jimmy then pulled Noah up on the spoiler, with Noah adding, "Well, I didn't say who. Well, you guys can assume that obviously someone's gonna [die]."

"Some-one, or some people?" Jimmy then questions, before Noah opted to remain silent as to not spill any more details about episodes 8 and 9.

So, which characters might die in Volume 2? Well, it's not looking good for most of the characters based on the way things appear to be shaping up...

In the California/Nevada storyline, we already know there's going to be a huge military confrontation at the Nina Project bunker, ultimately ending up with Eleven blowing up the entrance in the middle of the desert. The trailers – and spoilers posted by the cast – suggest El, Will, Mike, Jonathan and Argyle all make it out of that particular fight alive, but the fates of Dr. Brenner and Dr. Owens are still up in the air.

In the Russia storyline, the Volume 2 trailer shows Hopper, Joyce, Murray and Dmitri (a.k.a. Enzo) encountering a weird Demogorgon museum/lab in the Kamchatka prison. The group now have to not only break out of the prison, but also kill the Demogorgon that is freely roaming the corridors. Our best guesses? The recently reunited Hopper and Joyce are hopefully safe, but Murray, Yuri and Dmitri? Who knows...

And in the Hawkins storyline? Well, seeing as they're the ones closest to Vecna, everyone is pretty much in trouble. We assume Max is still cursed by Vecna. Steve has been attacked by the Demobats. Eddie appears to put his life in danger by playing the guitar on top of the roof in the upside down. Lucas might end up in Vecna's trance. Robin gets attacked in the Upside Down Creel House... Even Karen and Holly Wheeler look like they're in danger in the teaser trailer.

Better get those prayer circles going for your favourite characters! Season 4 sounds like it's not going to end well...

