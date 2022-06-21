Sadie Sink hints at Max's fate in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Sadie also revealed that Volume 2 will not reveal what Max wrote in her letters.

With Noah Schnapp's warning that there are "some deaths coming" in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, fans have been terrified that Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield might be one of the characters in danger.

Max is still (presumably) cursed by Vecna after her close brush with death in episode 4, and the Volume 2 trailer shows her in a pretty concerning scenario with Lucas and Erica at the Creel House.

But now it seems like Sadie Sink has spilled on what fans can expect for Max in the final two episodes of the season. In a new interview, Sadie has spoken about Max's future on the show, hinting that she might possibly live to appear in Stranger Things 5.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2!

Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink hints Max might not die in season 4. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Netflix

Does Max die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Hinting at her future on the show, Sadie told Variety that she was looking forward to reading the scripts for the end of Max's story.

When asked if she knows how Max's story ends, Sadie said "no," adding: "I kind of like not knowing where her storyline is going and just being surprised when I read it, because Max herself doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her. I guess, why should I? I genuinely have zero idea where they’re going with anything. So I will be excited to read those scripts!"

Presumably, unless she's pulling an Andrew Garfield to avoid giving away any big spoilers, that means Max's story has not yet come to an end, right?

In the interview, Sadie also revealed that the contents of Max's letters don't actually get revealed in Volume 2.

In episode 4 ('Dear Billy'), Max writes a series of letters for her family and friends, and instructs everyone to only open them if "things don't work out" and she ends up dying at the hands of Vecna. Fans had theorised that the letters had pretty much ensured that Max was going to die, otherwise the unopened letters would be left as a dangling, unaddressed plot thread.

It now seems like the letters will be taking a backseat in Volume 2, but that's not to say that they won't be addressed in season 5. Sadie also revealed that she doesn't actually know what the letters say, but would love to find out.

Stranger Things 4: What did Max write in her letters? Picture: Netflix

"In my own downtime and daydreaming, I have an idea of what she probably will want to say to each specific person," she told the outlet. "I don’t know anything about what the plans are for season 5, but I’m dying to know what’s in there. I want to have a scene where the letters are read."

She continued: "I think it’s so typical Max, for her to literally be looking death right in the eye but still, she is unable to tell someone face-to-face, how much they mean to her or have a sincere conversation with someone. The fact that she has to put it into letters and not even be around when they were read, it was like, yeah, like that adds up. But I would love to see what’s inside of those letters."

