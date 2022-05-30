Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Here's what happens next

By Katie Louise Smith

Eleven vs. Vecna? Hopper discovering a Demogorgon museum? Steve, Robin and Nancy at the Creel House in the Upside Down!? Here's a breakdown of the Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 trailer.

Has everyone recovered from Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 yet? Yes? Good. Because the trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is finally here... and it's about to get even more stressful.

After seven episodes of plot twists, shock reveals, emotional Kate Bush needle drops and terrifying jump scares, the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are set to be released on July 1st. While the trailer has yet to be officially released, viewers can access the Volume 2 teaser at the end of episode 7 on Netflix.

Interestingly enough, the Volume 2 teaser trailer offers no glimpses of Joyce, Yuri and Dmitri (the prison guard) from the Russia storyline, and there's not a single shot of Jonathan, Will, Mike and Argyle from the California storyline. We guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens to them...

Thankfully, we do have some idea about what happens to Eleven, Hopper, and everyone else back in Hawkins. Here's your first look at what's set to happen in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. (SPOILERS AHEAD!)

Watch the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer here

What happens to Eleven in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

At the end of Volume 1, Eleven is still in the underground bunker, reliving her memories as part of the Nina project. At the same time she's doing that, Lt. Col. Sullivan finally finds out the whereabouts of the project after Agent Wallace gives up El's location.

It looks like they set off to the Nevada location and manage to infiltrate the bunker. As fans will have already seen in the teasers, El appears to make it out alive. Brenner and Owens, though? Their fate is currently up in the air.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: The Army infiltrate Brenner and Owen's bunker. Picture: Netflix

Does Eleven get her powers back in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

At the end of episode 7, we see that Eleven has finally learned the truth about her past, 001, and what happened at the lab back in 1979. Based on Brenner and Owens' reaction, it looks like El might be getting closer and closer to regaining her powers.

And thanks to the trailer for Volume 2, it looks like she does in fact get them back. In one shot, we see El blowing up the entrance to the silo. In another, we see her attempting to use her powers again.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Does El get her powers back? Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, it also looks like El ends up in the Upside Down at some point... possibly face to face with Vecna.

In one brief clip, El can be seen in what looks like the Upside Down, being thrown against something. In another, Vecna can be seen using his stunningly manicured hand powers. Is he using them on El? Will the two finally battle against each other?

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 trailer: Does El fight Vecna? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Hopper in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Despite Hopper finally finding a moment of peace in the arms of Joyce after fighting the beefed-up Russian Demogorgon, it doesn't look like that peace will last very long.

The group appear set off to investigate the rest of the prison, and end up finding a creepy Demogorgon museum. Not only that, but it appears as though the Russians have also managed to capture part of the Mind Flayer which is now thrashing around inside a glass cage.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Hopper discovers Mind Flayer in Russia. Picture: Netflix

It also looks like Hopper and co eventually leave the prison, make it back to Yuri's church warehouse, and then head back to the prison... presumably to kill the Demogorgon that is now presumably running riot within the grounds?

Hopper has a complete change of wardrobe too, including a Russian flag-coloured puffer jacket, a pair of the Levi's that were in one of Yuri's smuggled boxes, and a Hulk Hogan t-shirt.

Oh, and remember when Yuri said he had a flamethrower in his warehouse? It looks like that's set to come in handy for both Hopper and Murray as well.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Hopper has a wardrobe change. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 trailer: Does Murray use Yuri's flamethrower? Picture: Netflix

What happens to the Hawkins group in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

The Hawkins storyline ended on a big ol' cliffhanger in episode 7. But for anyone stressed about Nancy Wheeler being killed off by Vecna, it looks like she lives to slay another day.

In the Volume 2 teasers, the Hawkins group split into three teams. Max, Lucas and Erica head to the Creel House but based on what we've seen, all three of them could be in trouble. Particularly Lucas... WHAT is he so terrified about?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Max, Lucas and Erica at the Creel House. Picture: Netflix

Dustin and Eddie appear to be in the Upside Down, guarding the gate that opened up in Eddie's trailer – the one that the group are using to pass between the real world and the Upside Down.

At some point in the final two episodes, we'll also finally get to see Eddie playing his guitar on top of the trailer as the Demobats swirl around him.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Dustin and Eddie in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

And finally, we've got Nancy, Steve and Robin who appear to set off to the Creel House... in the Upside Down... a.k.a. Vecna's actual lair.

Nancy finally snaps out of her trance and gets her hands on some guns, and the three return to the Upside Down decked out in their finest battle attire. At some point, it looks like Robin gets caught up in the vines as Steve and Nancy fight to free her.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Nancy, Steve and Robin in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in Hawkins, we also still haven't seen the scene of Karen Wheeler protecting little Holly from some kind of attack.

Seeing as the entire town is hellbent on finding Eddie and the members of the Hellfire Club, who are being currently blamed for the murders of Chrissy, Fred and Patrick, could a group of people be attacking the Wheeler house with Karen and Holly inside?

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 trailer: Karen and Holly come under attack. Picture: Netflix

I don't know about you but I am stressed! See you on July 1st!

