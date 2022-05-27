Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? All the deaths explained

By PopBuzz

A list of every character that dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1. [Contains spoilers up to episode 6!]

Over the course of the past three seasons, Stranger Things has killed off some pretty major characters. Barb, Bob, Billy, our sweet, sweet cherry Slurpee king Alexei... Mews the cat!

With the levels of danger surpassing anything we've seen before in Hawkins, Stranger Things 4 wastes no time in revealing exactly how deadly this season is going to be. Within the first eight minutes, we see a devastating massacre at Hawkins Lab, and in the trailers, we're told all about the Creel family tragedy.

After the first episode, it becomes clear that this season's villain Vecna is not messing around. The deaths quickly mount up over the first 7 episodes of the season – and no one is safe.

Here's your recap of everyone who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1. (Obviously... massive spoilers ahead. Bookmark this page and come back to it once you've watched the season!)

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4.

Do not scroll ahead if you have not watched up to episode 6! Save this page and come back to it when you're done.

The children in Hawkins Lab in 1979

Netflix had already released the first eight minutes of episode 1 prior to Volume 1's drop so if you've already watched that, you'll probably already know about the massacre at Hawkins Lab.

Back in 1979, a devastating event occurs in the corridors of the lab and in the rainbow room. As the camera pans through the building, the bodies of the lab children are seen with broken legs and arms. As the camera enters the rainbow room, it soon focuses on a young Eleven who is standing covered in blood. It's assumed, based on the scene, that she has killed the children.

The scene confirms the deaths of all the lab children (including 005, 006, 007 and 010) and the doctors. Eleven and Dr. Brenner appear to be the only ones who survive.

Virginia Creel, Alice Creel and Henry Creel

Prior to the events of Stranger Things 4, viewers find out that the Creel family were the victims of a brutal murder back in the '50s. It's assumed that Victor Creel, the father, was the one who killed his family.

We soon find out, via a flashback, that Victor actually believed a demon carried out the murders. No one believed his story so he was eventually locked up and sent to a psychiatric hospital.

In episode 4, we see that Virginia is killed at the dining table in front of her family. While Victor is caught in a trance as he tries to escape with his kids, his daughter Alice is killed. When Victor returns to the real world, he finds his son Henry gravely injured.

He then says that Henry slips into a coma and dies one week later. Unlike, Virginia and Alice, Henry's bones were not broken and his eyes had not been taken.

Chrissy

Cheerleader Chrissy is the first character to succumb to Vecna's curse. In episode 1, Chrissy starts to see terrifying visions of Vecna and the Creel house clock. While visiting Eddie's house to buy some drugs one night, Chrissy is caught in a trance.

In her dream, she's transported back to her house where she's confronted by a terrifying vision of her mother and father, and a table full of rotten food.

As Chrissy tries to escape, she ends up getting trapped and cornered by Vecna. Vecna then grabs her head, causing her body to float in the real world before breaking her bones and exploding her eyes. She falls to the floor in front of a horrified Eddie.

Fred

Fred is Vecna's next victim. In episode 2, Fred finds himself experiencing terrifying visions regarding a deadly car crash that he was responsible for. Fred wanders off into the woods at the trailer park after hearing the Creel House clock and sees visions of a coffin and a mourning family all calling him a murderer.

Eventually, Vecna's mind torture leads him out to a road where he sees a burning car and the man that he accidentally killed.

Vecna then places him in a trance. Fred falls into a deep grave and tries to run to escape. Vecna corners him and kills him in the same way he kills Chrissy, leaving his broken body to fall in a heap on the road.

Patrick

In episode 5, Lucas' basketball teammate Patrick begins to experience the same symptoms as Chrissy, Fred and Max. He begins seeing visions of the Creel clock just like the others.

One night, while chasing Eddie Munson out on Lover's Lake, Patrick is caught by Vecna and is killed in the middle of the water.

Viewers do not see how Vecna manages to trap Patrick, or what visions he makes Patrick see. We just see Patrick's body rise from the water, see all his bones break, his eyes explode and then he falls back into the lake.

Other characters that die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 include:

Agent Harmon, a.k.a. 'The Unnamed Hero Government Agent'

Several Soviet prison guards

Several Soviet prisoners

Does Max die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1?

Max is almost killed by Vecna in episode 4 after the villain manages to get inside her mind and place her under a trance while she's sitting at her step-brother Billy's grave.

Much like Chrissy and Fred, Max finds herself being tortured as Vecna conjures images of Max's trauma and attempts to trap her in the graveyard. Max somehow ends up in Vecna's lair, face to face with the villain. Just as Vecna is about to kill her, she is saved by the Hawkins gang.

Thankfully, Dustin, Lucas, Steve, Nancy and Robin are able to save Max's life by playing her favourite song in order to bring her out of Vecna's trance. Never have we ever been so thankful for Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'!

