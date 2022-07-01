Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? All the deaths revealed

By PopBuzz

All the characters that die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. [Spoilers ahead!]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Yeah... I'm still crying about it, actually. The final two episodes of season 4 are finally here, and just as promised, there's some huge, devastating deaths that are set to change our favourite characters forever.

Some major deaths had already been teased by the cast going into Volume 2. Fans had their theories about who might die (Steve? Eddie? Murray? Max?!!) and they were terrified when Matt and Ross Duffer warned that we should be "concerned – for everybody".

READ MORE: Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? All the deaths explained

Now, we finally have our answer as to who dies – as well as some shocking cliffhanger reveals that will no doubt play a huge part in Stranger Things 5. When they said there'd be a "body count", they meant it.

WARNING: There will be major spoilers for Stranger Things 4 episodes 8 and 9 ahead. Stop scrolling now if you have not finished episode 9.

Here's all the characters who die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2...

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? All the deaths revealed. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR STRANGER THINGS 4 VOLUME 2!

If you have not watched episodes 8 and 9 yet, bookmark this page and come back once you've finished watching. You've been warned!

WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Several Soviet prison guards

Episode 8 wastes no time in reminding us just how dangerous and deadly that Russian Demogorgon is. As Murray, Joyce and Hopper watch on from the monitors inside the control room, the Demogorgon climbs out of the pit and takes out five prison guards.

Several of Brenner's soldiers

Towards the end of episode 8, trouble starts brewing underground in the Nina Project bunker when the government arrive to kill Eleven. Sullivan's armed soldiers are met by Brenner's armed soldiers, easily taking them out in no time. It looks like not a single one of Brenner's soldiers manage to make it out alive.

Several lab doctors

Despite managing to evacuate the bunker when Sullivan's army arrive, at least nine doctors were shot by the sniper in the helicopter as they made it out into the desert.

At least three of Sullivan's soldiers

During the raid of the bunker, a couple of soldiers are seen dead on the ground, but Eleven is the real star of the show when she brings down an entire helicopter with her newly rediscovered powers.

After making it out of the bunker with Brenner, Eleven manages to spin the helicopter out of control and bring it crashing down out of the sky, killing the sniper who had been given the green light to shoot her, and the pilot in the process.

Does Dr. Brenner die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Brenner manages to evacuate the bunker with Eleven, carrying her out into the desert. But as he stops to survey the dead bodies of the doctors on the floor, he gets shot in the arm by the sniper in the helicopter. He takes two more hits; one in his leg and then one fatal shot in his back.

Brenner manages to hold on to free Eleven from the shock collar, and to say goodbye. El says goodbye, hops in the Pizza van and leaves Brenner to die from his wounds in the dust.

Brenner's inevitable death is the first major death of the final two episodes, and the last one in episode 8.

Does Dr. Brenner die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

Even more Soviet prison guards, workers and prisoners

As Hopper, Joyce and Murray break back into the prison, they pass several dead guards, doctors and workers who have all been killed by the Demogorgon and demodogs. There's also countless dead bodies scattered around the prison as the group watch the creatures move around the corridors.

At this point, Hopper, Joyce and Murray might be only alive people in the damn building.

Does Eddie Munson die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Yep, everyone's worst fears about our beloved Eddie Munson have sadly come true. After heroically distracting the flock of demobats so that Steve, Nancy and Robin could enter the Creel House, Eddie and Dustin are trapped inside the trailer as they swirl around outside.

When the demobats manage to get inside, Dustin and Eddie head straight for the gate. Dustin climbs through, but Eddie decides to stay behind and fight, cutting the bedsheets so Dustin can't get back in. He leaves the trailer and gets on his bike, drawing the bats away from the gate to buy everyone some time. He gets taken down by one of the bats and starts to run before turning around and deciding to fight.

Eddie heroically fends off a couple of bats before they finally get him, biting into his stomach and entangling themselves around his neck. In the end, it's too late for Eddie. Dustin finds him on the floor, as Eddie proudly tells his Hellfire bestie that he "didn't run away this time." Eddie then dies in a distraught Dustin's arms.

Does Eddie die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

Jason

This one was kind of inevitable, wasn't it? Hellbent on making the Hellfire club pay for what happened to Chrissy, Jason and his teammates rock up to the Creel House. They take Erica down first, before Jason enters the house and finds Lucas in the attic with Max, who is in a trance.

Jason threatens Lucas with a gun before Lucas beats the shit out of him. However, when Vecna takes hold of Max, things start to go crazy. As a huge new gate starts to rip through the Creel House, Jason finds himself right in the line of fine and is completely torn in half.

22 people dead in the “earthquake”

In episode 9's epilogue, which takes place two days after the fight with Vecna, a news report detailing the "unprecedented earthquake" that struck Hawkins reveals that a further 22 people died, and several more are still missing.

No other named characters appear to have died in the "earthquake" either... as far as we know.

Does Max die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Well, it's complicated. Yes, technically, Max does die but it's soon revealed that she is still alive. Albeit, in an unresponsive coma.

In episode 9, Max sets herself up as bait so that Nancy, Steve and Robin can attack him in the Upside Down while he's attacking her in her mind. Her plan works, Vecna takes her and she hides from him using her happy memories but things quickly go wrong.

Eleven, who is piggybacking off Vecna's attack, starts to fight Vecna from within Max's mind but Vecna proves too strong for both of them. He traps El and finally starts to kill Max. Without the help of Kate Bush on those headphones, Max is left completely defenceless.

Eleven manages to break free and attack Vecna, forcing him away from Max just before he can take her eyes and kill her. She falls to the ground, alive, but she can't see anything and all four of her limbs are broken.

She attempts to hold on but eventually succumbs to her injuries. Max dies in Lucas' arms, allowing Vecna to open his fourth gate and rip a huge hole in the middle of Hawkins.

Two days later, it's revealed that Max is still alive, but she's in a coma. Lucas confirms that Max was clinically dead "for over a minute," but she then came back. It seems as though Eleven somehow saved her when she transferred those happy memories to her while in the void.

Season 5 will no doubt explore what actually happened to Max, and why Eleven can no longer find her in the void.

Does Max die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Vecna die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Nope, Vecna is still very much at large when the credits roll on Stranger Things 4, as is confirmed by Will Byers who can still sense his presence in Hawkins.

In episode 9, Vecna is attacked by both Eleven (from within Max's mind) and by Nancy, Steve and Robin (from within the Upside Down). But it's Nancy, Steve and Robin's attack that almost kills Vecna's physical form.

The group attack his physical body while he's in Max's mind, setting him on fire and blasting him with a sawed-off shotgun. On Nancy's final shot, a burning Vecna falls out of the Creel House and hits the ground hard. However, when the group leave the house, his body is nowhere to be found.

During a chat with Mike a few days later, Will confirms that Vecna is still around, saying: "Now that I'm here, in Hawkins, I can feel him. He's hurt, he's hurting but he's still alive... I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks. He's not going to stop. Ever. Not until he's taken everything and everyone. We have to kill him."

Does Vecna die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Steve Harrington has, once again, beaten the death allegations. After all those fan theories, all those viral tweets, all that manifesting... Steve lives to fight another day.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: