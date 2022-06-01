Stranger Things 4 forgot Will Byers' birthday and fans can't cope

1 June 2022, 12:25

By Katie Louise Smith

"The saddest shit about this Stranger Things season is that absolutely NO ONE remembered Will's birthday. NO ONE."

Just when you thought life couldn't get any worse for our adopted son Will Byers, Stranger Things 4 appears to have forgotten one very important detail about the character – and fans cannot cope.

If you've watched the new season, you'll know that it takes place around Spring Break '86. March, to be specific. Based on one specific detail included in Stranger Things 4 episode 2, fans have deduced that that particular episode happens on March 22nd 1986.

March 22nd is not some random date in the Stranger Things universe, it's actually a very important date: It's Will Byers' birthday. But, um, it's obviously not that important because the characters – and the show – appear to have completely ignored it.

Did Stranger Things 4 forget Will Byers' birthday?

Stranger Things 4 is set during Spring Break '86
Stranger Things 4 is set during Spring Break '86. Picture: Netflix

Based on the timestamp of the video camera footage shown within episode 2, it looks like Mike arrives in California on March 22nd, and heads off to the Rink-O-Rama with El and third-wheel Will later that day.

So, unless the date on the footage is wrong, the entire California crew appear to have literally forgotten that it's Will's birthday.

Stranger Things 4 appears to forget Will's birthday
Stranger Things 4 appears to forget Will's birthday. Picture: Netflix

When is Will Byers' birthday?

We know what you're thinking: It just doesn't make sense that Jonathan and Joyce – especially Joyce – would forget Will's birthday, right? Not when it was literally mentioned in an episode of season 2. Sure, she was a little preoccupied with the 'Hopper Is Alive' of it all but, like, nothing would ever make thee Joyce Byers forget her own son's birthday, right?

In case you needed a reminder, Will's birthday is confirmed by Joyce in season 2, episode 8 when she attempts to try and bring him back from the grasps of the Mind Flayer using his memories.

Fans immediately clocked the slip up, calling it one of the "saddest" things about Stranger Things 4.

Determined to find out what the hell is going on with everyone forgetting Will's birthday, fans did a little digging and found a tweet from the Stranger Things writers back in 2020 about...forgetting Will's birthday.

Neither the writers, the Duffer brothers or Noah Schnapp himself have addressed the apparent slip just yet. Was it a genuine mistake? Was it done on purpose? Will that small detail end up playing into Will's storyline in Volume 2? Who knows...

As soon as Will steps foot back in Hawkins, though? Forgotten birthday, no one wanting to play D&D anymore, his secret crush on Mike, his trauma from the Upside Down... Yeah, Vecna's getting him. Thank God we all remember his favourite song.

