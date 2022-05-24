Stranger Things 4 cast appear to hint Will has a crush on Mike

Is Will Byers gay? Does he have a crush on Mike? Stranger Things 4 looks set to dive deeper into Will's sexuality.

Stranger Things 4 is days – nay, hours! – away from finally dropping into our laps, and the cast have been busy dodging spoilers and teasing what's about to happen next. One of those teasers? Will Byers' secret crush, apparently.

Speculation about Will Byers' sexuality has been a topic of conversation amongst Stranger Things fans for a while now. The series has yet to explicitly address or explore Will's feelings, but now it looks like the series might be about to touch on that in his season 4 storyline.

Thanks to a hint from David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard in a new video, Stranger Things 4 looks set to reveal that Will has a crush on someone from the iconic friendship group.

Does Will Byers have a crush on Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things 4?

A new video from Netflix Latinoamérica – featuring David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder and Caleb McLaughlin – has now sent Byler shippers and fans of the series into meltdown.

While discussing fan theories for season 4, the cast discuss one particular theory that suggests Eleven and Will will start a romance. But David and Finn are quick to shut that one down, appearing to confirm that Will's affections are elsewhere within the party.

"If you've been watching the show you should know that Will is...not interested in El," David says. "He's interested in someone else in the group."

Finn adds, "Yeah, you'll see soon...who he's interested in," before David confirms, "He's very interested."

Discussing the theory further, the group agree that any romantic nature within Will and El's relationship hasn't been set up at all, and that their storyline is firmly cemented in them being like brother and sister.

Doubling down on Will's already established, apparent lack of interest in girls and dating in general, David then adds: "Will wants to be in the basement with Mike playing D&D for the rest of his life." Finn replies: "Exactly, and he's said that."

Prior to Netflix releasing the video with David and Finn's apparent hints at Will's crush on Mike, fans had already found a review from The Irish Times that wrote that "there are hints of a surprise love triangle between Eleven, Mike and Will Byers" in season 4.

Needless to say, everyone is now losing their minds on social media over the possibility of Will crushing on Mike.

Of course, with all the details about Stranger Things 4 still pretty much under wraps, fans will have to wait and see what David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard appear to be hinting at with Will's apparent crush.

The new season is set to be released on Friday 27th May... See you then, nerds.

