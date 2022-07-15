Stranger Things 4's emotional Will and Jonathan scene was not originally in the script

By Katie Louise Smith

"It was only until after I did the scene of me in the van...the protectiveness that you see with Jonathan looking in the rearview mirror. They were like, we need a scene with that. So they wrote it as we were filming."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amidst all the chaos, death and Vecna drama, Stranger Things 4 was packed with plenty of tear-jerking and emotional stand-out moments. From Max's letter to Billy, and Dustin's heartbreaking conversation with Eddie's uncle, to Hopper and Joyce's reunion and Hopper and Eleven's reunion... Tears were shed!

Another particularly moving moment from Volume 2 is the beautiful scene featuring Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) having a heart-to-heart in the kitchen of Surfer Boy's Pizza.

After noticing Will sobbing in the back of the van after pouring his heart out to Mike (using Eleven as a proxy for his own feelings), Jonathan checks in on his brother when the two are alone, and reassures Will that he loves him no matter what, and that nothing will ever change that. He doesn't say it, but it's implied that he knows Will is gay.

It now turns out that the scene wasn't even in the original script. It was actually added on the day of filming.

READ MORE: Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay and in love with Mike

Noah Schnapp reveals Will and Jonathan's emotional scene was written while they were filming. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Variety, Noah revealed that Will and Jonathan's pizza kitchen heart-to-heart was actually penned after the Duffer brothers watched Noah's heart-breaking performance while delivering Will's speech to Mike in the back of the van.

"So this scene was actually not originally written in the script," Noah explained. "It was only until after I did the scene of me in the van, where they saw me crying and the protectiveness that you see with Jonathan looking in the rearview mirror. They were like, we need a scene with that. So they wrote it as we were filming."

And thank god they did because, as Noah goes on to explain, it's vital that the scene exists, as it lets audiences know that Will is loved, and that his brother Jonathan is always there for him. It's also a vital moment for Will, too.

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp responds to criticism over Will's sexuality storyline in Stranger Things 4

Jonathan's reaction to Will prompted writers to add the scene between the brothers. Picture: Netflix

He continued: "It’s also very important for people to see that Will is not alone — because all we ever see of him is struggling and feeling depressed and that he can’t be himself.

"Jonathan is talking to him in code — it’s just the perfect way to tell someone like Will that he cares about him and he accepts him no matter what. I think it was really wholesome."

While Noah has now confirmed that Will is gay, and that he loves Mike, it might be a long time before we actually see what happens next. Stranger Things 5 has not even been written yet, but with the final season set to bring Will back to the forefront of the plot, there's still plenty of time to see how our fave D&D boi's coming-of-age journey unfolds.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: