Finn Wolfhard addresses Will's crush on Mike in Stranger Things 4

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think you find out slowly through the season, Will's kind of love towards Mike and I think it's a really beautiful thing."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 gave viewers more answers than they could ever possibly ask for when it dived deeper into Eleven's origins, the Upside Down and the show's new villain Vecna. But the Netflix series has now appeared to create another unanswered that question that the fans can't stop thinking about: Is Will Byers gay?

Speculation about Will's sexuality has been a topic of conversation since season 1. It picked up in season 3 following an off-hand comment made by Mike about Will not liking girls, and in the first seven episodes of season 4, it certainly feels like the show is dancing around the subject once again with some subtle subtext.

A week before the release of season 4, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard appeared to confirm that Will has a crush on Mike. Now, Finn has discussed Will's affections for his best friend in a new interview, and it sounds like Volume 2 might dive deeper into Will's feelings.

Is Will Byers in love with Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4: Finn Wolfhard addresses Will's crush on Mike. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Digital Spy, Finn was asked if Will's feelings for Mike were "shifting towards a more endearing, kind of heartfelt, romantic affection".

Finn replied: "Yeah. I think you find out slowly through the season, Will's kind of love towards Mike and I think it's a really beautiful thing."

Perhaps teasing what's to come in Volume 2, Finn then goes on to add that "there's probably a mutual understanding and an acceptance" from Mike towards Will and their friendship.

Aside from a small heart to heart chat in Volume 1 about Eleven, where Will indirectly opened up about "saying how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most," the pair have not yet spoken about Will's feelings. But according to executive producer Shawn Levy, the show might dive deeper into all of that in Volume 2.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Will's sexuality, Shawn said: "Without getting into where we go later in season 4, I'll just say that there aren't many accidents on Stranger Things. There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character. So, if you came away from Volume 1 feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it's probably no accident."

Noah Schnapp himself, and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, also spoke on the speculation about Will's sexuality in an interview with Variety.

"I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is. I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay," Noah said.

Agreeing with Millie, who stressed that it's "OK not to label things," Noah added: "I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it'. He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 drops on Netflix on July 1st.

