Stranger Things 4 fans are convinced Will gets caught by Vecna thanks to Noah Schnapp's BTS pic

By Katie Louise Smith

Will getting caught by Vecna? It's only a matter of time, isn't it? :(

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After 7 episodes, Stranger Things 4 has already taught us so much. We now know more about the origin of Eleven's powers, we know that it's actually kind of easy to overpower several Russian prison guards if you're a black belt in karate, and we know that if you live in Hawkins and have got even the tiniest bit of trauma, guilt or personal struggle? Vecna will be getting your ass sooner or later.

And in Volume 2 (dropping on July 1st), it looks like the villain is still hard at work. Viewers have already sleuthed one particular detail in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Stranger Things' official YouTube account that appears to confirm that Lucas is set to get caught by Vecna at some point in the final two episodes.

Now fans are fearing that another Hawkins fave is set to become another one of Vecna's victims thanks to one of Noah Schnapp's behind-the-scenes photos... Will Byers? You in danger, girl [Spoilers ahead!]

Does Will get caught by Vecna in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Stranger Things 4: Noah Schnapp's behind-the-scenes photo sparks Will Vecna theories. Picture: Netflix

To celebrate the release of Stranger Things 4, Noah dropped a Instagram post full of behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

The photo dump consists of a snap of him and Millie (which appears to be from Volume 2, as Eleven has a shaved head), the California gang with Agent Harmon, another video of Millie in Vol 2 and a fairly spoiler-y clip that appears to show the gang finding Eleven in the desert before a massive explosion happens.

In the fourth picture in the carousel, Noah shares a photo of him wearing a harness.

Given that all Will pretty much did in Volume 1 was do a bit of painting, a bit of skating and take a road trip to Salt Lake City, fans are now wondering – and worrying – why the hell Noah needed to wear a harness.

The California gang are noticeably absent from the trailer for the Volume 2, so fans have absolutely no clue what they're doing or where they'd heading after (presumably, based on Noah's BTS photos) reuniting with Eleven in the Nevada desert.

The harness picture has now sparked a ton of theories, and with all of Will's trauma from his childhood and his Upside Down/Mind Flayer era still weighing heavy on his mind, fans agree that it's only a matter of time until he gets caught by Vecna.

at this point vecna’s getting everybody?-!:? pic.twitter.com/4T9sm0JFJ6 — alie (@promisemileven) June 6, 2022

me explaining how will byers is gonna get vecna’s curse in vol2 bc Noah wearing a harness, st insta posted shawn levy w Noah and Sadie w vecna’s hand reaching for both of them, and that will hasn’t had his “saddest scene” yet pic.twitter.com/fJKPQQOxYK — fran😵‍💫 23 days till handhold (@frniebyers) June 5, 2022

Ele já sofreu o suficiente, caras… pic.twitter.com/40UgggkhRM — Stranger Things Brasil (@strangertbr) June 7, 2022

We'll have to wait until July 1st to see if the California gang end up making it back to Hawkins in the final episode. But let's face it, as soon as Will steps foot back in his hometown? Vecna will be cancelling all his plans and feasting on his trauma.

Someone get 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go?' on the speakers NOW! I refuse to watch my mother Joyce suffer again!

Read more about Stranger Things here: