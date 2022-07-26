Addison Rae responds to rumours she landed a part in Stranger Things 5

By Jazmin Duribe

Has Joseph Quinn given it away that Addison Rae is in Stranger Things?

Addison Rae has reportedly responded to those Stranger Things rumours following an alleged interaction with Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn on TikTok.

In case you haven't heard, there's been a lot of speculation that the He's All That actress and TikTok star has auditioned for or could appear in Stranger Things 5. There's even a rumour that Addison has already auditioned for Stranger Things and the Duffer brothers have rejected her.

It's unclear who started the rumour or if it's all one big internet prank, but people thought that, because Addison signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix in September 2021, it could mean that she's a shoe in for Stranger Things' final season.

And much like with the rumours that Addison Rae would be starring in Euphoria, fans had incredibly strong opinions about Addison's rumoured casting.

Did Addison Rae audition for Stranger Things 5?

Addison Rae responds to rumours she landed a part in Stranger Things 5. Picture: @addisonraee via Instagram, Netflix

We don't know for sure if Addison actually auditioned for Stranger Things, but it didn't help matters when Joseph Quinn kind of entered the chat either.

The actor is thought to have recently joined TikTok under the handle @josephquinnt. The account is verified and has 2 million followers, but no videos as of yet. Anyway, screenshots of a comment from Joseph's alleged account show that he commented: "Testing how to comment," on a video of Addison applying lipstick.

Of course people immediately started freaking out believing that this would mean Addison and Joseph are definitely co-stars, however, the comment appears to have either been deleted or is fake. (All that's left are Stranger Things fans frantically looking for the original comment…)

Well in another comment captured by Dexerto, Addison is said to have commented on the rumours herself. Someone said: "If you’re in Stranger Things, no offense, I will cry." Addison then replied: "Babe relax."

joseph? quinn? management? account? in? addison? raes? tiktok? comments? pic.twitter.com/HexSJxgg1b — ana ❦’s lena post joe depression (@jamiebwrswife) July 24, 2022

Are you any further to the truth? No. Will we continue to sleuth for clues about Addison's rumoured Stranger Things role? Yes.

