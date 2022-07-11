Natalia Dyer ships Nancy and Robin in Stranger Things

11 July 2022, 11:15

By Sam Prance

Forget Steve and Jonathan in Stranger Things. Natalia Dyer is here for all of the Nancy and Robin memes.

Stranger Things icon Natalia Dyer has opened up more about Nancy's love life and let slip that she ships Nancy with Robin.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, fans have been divided over who Nancy should end up with. Steve or Jonathan has always been the question on everyone's lips but, recently, another potential love interest has entered the chat. Stranger Things 4 sees Nancy have a bit of an unlikely friendship arc with Robin but viewers now want them to date each other.

And it turns out that Natalia Dyer is all for RoNance. She even has a group chat with Maya Hawke (Robin), Joe Keery (Steve) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) where they share RoNance memes with each other because they all love the ship so much.

Stranger Things 5: Natalia Dyer ships Nancy and Robin
Stranger Things 5: Natalia Dyer ships Nancy and Robin. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking to Tudum about who she wants Nancy to end up with after Stranger Things 4, Natalia said: "There’s a lot of things going on, and I don’t know if that sort of high school romance thing is as important as everything else. These are people, again, who all really care about each other and have a shared experience."

Natalia then continued: "But, yeah, I think there are things about both Steve and Jonathan that Nancy really likes", before confirming that she's a fan of RoNance. She said: "I noticed that there’s a lot of RoNance shipping as well. I love Nancy having a girlfriend. It’s nice."

While the series has never actually explored if Nancy is queer like Robin, fans can't get enough of their chemistry.

One person tweeted: "Robin ending up with a girl like nancy wheeler just makes sense?? like the band geek lesbian getting with the badass chick who knows how to handle a gun?? They would balance each other out so well."

Natalia also revealed that she, Maya, Joe and Charlie always send each other RoNance memes. She said: "We actually have a text thread that talks [about that] a bit. We send each other memes of things regarding that ship, which is funny. I think we all thought, “Oh, people would enjoy this duo."

She ended by saying: "The internet is a very funny place, so there’s a lot of very interesting takes on things going on."

What do you think? Should Nancy end up with Robin?

