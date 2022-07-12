Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things? The audition rumours explained

Addison Rae's career has been going from strength to strength, but is she really trying to land a role on Stranger Things!?

Following the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, people have been itching for the tea on Stranger Things 5, which will be the final season of the Netflix series and will bring the whole saga to a dramatic close.

As you'll probably know by now, Addison is not only a TikTok star and singer, she's also a talented actress and the star of Netflix's She's All That. Well, now rumours have started swirling the Addison has auditioned to become a Stranger Things cast member.

Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things?

Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things? The rumours explained
Will Addison Rae be in Stranger Things? The rumours explained. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Netflix

The rumours about Addison's Stranger Things audition seemed to have kicked off on Twitter. There's multiple tweets alleging that Addison Rae has auditioned for the series or could appear in the final season. There's even a rumour that Addison has already auditioned for Stranger Things and the Duffer brothers have rejected her…

It's unclear who started the rumour or if it's all one big internet prank, but people are using Addison's deal with Netflix, which is home of Stranger Things, to back it up.

In September last year, Addison signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming giant. She told Variety of the deal: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.

"I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

People are now reacting to the news on social media.

One person tweeted: "ADDISON RAE GOT REJECTED FOR STRANGER THINGS??? LIKE WHAT R U GON DO THERE??? U GON HIT THE WOAH???" while another added: "addison rae auditioned for stranger things s5?? what’s she gonna do? renegade at vecna."

