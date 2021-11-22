Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast

By Sam Prance

The cast of Stranger Things didn't always get along with each other.

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the first seasons of Stranger Things and revealed that the cast weren't always so close.

If you're a fan of Stranger Things, chances are that you love the cast just as much as the show itself. The beloved series has turned child stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin and the rest of the Netflix actors into household names. Viewers can't get enough of their loveable personalities and their friendship on and off screen.

However, the cast haven't always seen eye to eye. Finn has just revealed that there used to be "drama" between the stars.

Finn Wolfhard says there were "rivalries" between the Stranger Things cast. Picture: COLUMBIA PICTURES/MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD, Netflix

Talking with Washington Post, Finn said: "When you start a show that young, there’s drama and there’s rivalries because it’s like school. And then you become older, and you stop caring. I think it’s actually such an incredible thing to come back to each other and be like, ‘Wow, I really understand you. We’re all going through this thing together. I love you.’"

Finn also teased that he has a lot more screen time with Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) in Stranger Things season 4 and that he is now "incredibly close" with him. Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers said that season 4 is Finn's best: "We shot this huge monologue with him toward the end of the production, and it’s the best performance Finn’s ever given."

As for the future of a show and whether he would star in a spin-off, Finn said: "I think that they probably could do a lot with the world of Stranger Things, like the Harry Potter books, but I don’t think I’m a part of that." The 18-year-old actor then revealed that he would like to do a Stranger Things movie in "like 10 years".

Bring on Stranger Things season 4 and the movie in 10 years!

