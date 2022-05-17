Here's what the Stranger Things kids look like now vs. 2016

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink aren't kids anymore!

Do you want to feel old? Do you? Good, because we've got just the article. Remember the Stranger Things kids? Yeah, they're not kids anymore!

Stranger Things premiered way back in 2016 (yes, it's been THAT long), but the cast actually started filming season 1 in 2015. At the ages of 12, 13 and 14, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp became overnight sensations and Netflix superstars. (Sadie Sink too, after joining the cast in season 2.)

Now, ahead of the release of Stranger Things 4, the cast took to the red carpet for the premiere in New York City, and reminded us exactly how much they've grown over the past six years.

Here's what the cast of Stranger Things looked like back in 2016, and what they look like now.

Stranger Things cast: Now vs. then. Picture: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Age then: 12

Age now: 18

Millie has undeniably had one of the biggest careers – and one of the biggest transformations – since emerging as the breakout star of season 1. Shortly after season 1 dropped, Millie earned two huge solo acting nominations at the Emmys and the SAG Awards for her performance as Eleven in the show.

As well as becoming the face of several high profile fashion brand campaigns, and launching her own skincare and beauty line, Millie later made her feature film debut in 2019 with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. And now, she's producing films for Netflix with her sister Paige Brown. Millie produced and starred in Enola Holmes, which is set to continue on as a franchise at the streaming service.

Millie Bobby Brown: 2022 vs. 2016. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Live News, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Noah Schnapp

Age then: 12

Age now: 17

While most of season 1 saw baby Will Byers stuck in the Upside Down by himself, Noah Schnapp turned out the performance of a lifetime in the show's second season.

Over the past six years, Noah has built a huge social media following on YouTube and TikTok, and has gone on to star in a handful of films including Abe, Waiting for Anya, and Adam Sandler's Netflix film, Hubie Halloween. Now 18, Noah is continuing on with his acting and has plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania.

Noah Schnapp: 2022 vs 2016. Picture: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA, David Livingston/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

Age then: 13

Age now: 19

Dustin isn't so little anymore! Gaten was a young Broadway star before appearing in Stranger Things, but the role of Dustin Henderson propelled him to even bigger heights. Since season 1, Gaten has gone on to voice the role of Bubba in The Angry Birds Movie 2, he appeared in Katy Perry's 'Swish, Swish' music video and he even hosted Netflix's Prank Encounters series.

Gaten Matarazzo: 2022 vs. 2016. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Live News, David Livingston/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Age then: 14

Age now: 20

Can you believe Caleb McLaughlin, who brought thee Lucas Sinclair to our screens, is turning 21 years old in 2022?! Seriously! Since Stranger Things dropped, Caleb's appeared in Steven Soderbergh's High Flying Bird movie alongside André Holland and Zazie Beetz, and also co-starred with Idris Elba in the Netflix film Concrete Cowboy.

Caleb also continues to use his platform as one of the biggest Netflix stars to spearhead several social media campaigns, including #EmbraceYourFace and #BeYourBiggestFan, both promoting positivity, and healthy body image.

Caleb is also a musician, and he just released his latest track, 'Soul Travel', in May 2022.

Caleb McLaughlin: 2022 vs. 2016. Picture: RW/MediaPunch, David Livingston/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

Age then: 13

Age now: 19

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the series, was the first of the Stranger Things Kids™ to land a huge movie role outside of the show. In 2017, Finn starred as Richie Tozier in IT, and went on to reprise the role in the 2019 sequel. After that, he appeared in The Goldfinch alongside a star-studded cast, The Addams Family where he voiced Pugsley Addams and, most recently, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

As well as acting, Finn was also the lead vocalist and guitarist in a band called Calpurnia, who sadly broke up in 2019.

Finn Wolfhard: 2022 vs. 2016. Picture: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Age then: 15 (Season 2)

Age now: 20

Sadie Sink joined the cast of Stranger Things 2 as Max Mayfield, and since then her star has skyrocketed. Sadie was predominantly known for her work on the stage before Stranger Things.

Now, aside from the role of Max, Sadie is best known for playing Ziggy in the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix, as well as the horror film Eli. In 2021, Sadie appeared in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film as the lead character alongside Dylan O'Brien.

As well as acting, Sadie has also become a bit of a fashion girlie. In 2018, at the age of 15, Sadie walked in Paris Fashion Week. She's also modelled for Kate Spade, Chopard, Chanel and Givenchy Beauty.

Sadie Sink: 2017 vs. 2022. Picture: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Screaming! Crying! Throwing up! Look at them! I've never felt so old!

Stranger Things cast: Then vs now. Picture: Getty

