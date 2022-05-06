Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to London so you can finally visit Hawkins

By Jazmin Duribe

Tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience will go on sale on May 12.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit Hawkins? Wander through The Upside Down? Defeat a Demogorgon? Well, get ready! Netflix and Fever have teamed up to make your Stranger Things dreams (or nightmares…) a reality with an immersive experience that's coming to the UK.

After a loooong wait for Stranger Things 4, which will be hitting our screens on May 27, an interactive experience is launching in London this summer. Fans will be transported back to the '80s and have the chance to explore some of the most iconic locations from the hit series.

Picture this: You could grab a sundae at Scoops Ahoy, unleash your inner gamer at Palace Arcade and even drop by Family Video.

Stranger Things: The Experience. Picture: Netflix via Alamy

Stranger Things: The Experience was developed by the show's creators and visitors will be plunged into a creepy parallel universe. Then, using your skills and with a little help from our favourite characters, you have to make your way back to Hawkins.

However, all that excitement and terror is seriously thirsty work. But fear not, there's a bar onsite, serving up Stranger Things-themed cocktails while you hang out with Eleven, Will and maybe even a Demogorgon. There will also be exclusive merch available to purchase.

In a statement, Head of Experiences at Netflix Greg Lombardo said: "We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins. Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will be able to live out an episode from the series in real life."

Stranger Things 4 is coming on May 27. Picture: Netflix via Alamy

Where can I buy tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience in London?

At the moment, exact locations and dates haven't been confirmed. However, tickets will go on sale on May 12. Prices start at £39 and each ticket grants access to the experience for 45 minutes. However, you do have unlimited time in the food and drink area.

Not in the UK? Well, Stranger Things: The Experience will also be opening its doors in New York in May and San Francisco in June. There's also plans to launch the event in other US and European cities.

You can purchase tickets and find more information at strangerthings-experience.com.

Catch you in Hawkins!

