David Harbour suggests Jacob Elordi should play young Hopper in Stranger Things spin-off

4 July 2022, 15:50

By Katie Louise Smith

"He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

David Harbour might have put Chief Jim Hopper on the pop culture map – and solidified his place in the upper echelons of the Hot TV Dad Hall of Fame™ – thanks to his incredible performance in Stranger Things, but the actor would love to see someone else take on the role in the future.

Stranger Things is set to end with season 5, but the Duffer brothers have confirmed that there's a few official spin-off ideas that are currently being planned.

Details about those spin-offs have not been shared just yet, but in a new profile with British GQ, David shared his thoughts about where his character Hopper could hypothetically go next. And he even suggested Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as the actor who he'd like to see take on a young Hop.

Stranger Things: David Harbour suggests Jacob Elordi play young Hopper
Stranger Things: David Harbour suggests Jacob Elordi play young Hopper. Picture: Netflix, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Speaking about the character of Hopper, and the ways in which the Stranger Things universe could continue to explore his backstory should he ever pop up again in a spin-off, David said: "At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me."

He continued: "If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it."

The interview then notes that David later followed up with an email to say that he thinks Jacob Elordi could take on the role of young Hopper, joking: "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

David Harbour as Hopper in Stranger Things 4
David Harbour as Hopper in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

A series about young Jim Hopper? Played by Jacob Elordi? We mean, no one could ever replace David Thee Harbour as Hop in our hearts but who are we to say no?

