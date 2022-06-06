Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

"One thing about Jamie Campbell Bower, he always understands the assignment."

Has everyone finished watching Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 yet? Because we're about to discuss something very important: And he goes by the name of Jamie Campbell Bower.

Back in 2021, the new cast members for season 4 were announced by Netflix, with Jamie included in the line up as Peter Ballard, the "friendly orderly". Fans were thrilled to see the actor join the cast of the show but never in their wildest dreams did they expect him to be playing such a game-changing role.

Now that the big shocking reveal is finally out there, viewers have been absolutely losing it over Jamie's performance and the tweets about him and his acting skills are proof enough.

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4!

Well, if you've scrolled this far, you'll now know exactly who Jamie Campbell Bower plays in Stranger Things 4.

Jamie first pops up in episode 5 as the mysterious Peter Ballard, an orderly who worked at Hawkins Lab when Eleven was part of Dr. Brenner's experiments. We learn more about Peter through El's memories, but it's not until episode 7 that we find out exactly who Peter is.

After successfully tricking a young Eleven into removing the chip in his neck, Peter reveals that he is actually 001, the first child from Brenner's experiment whose powers were replicated to varying degrees within the other lab kids. (We then find out that he is actually Henry Creel, too. And then, adding another layer to the whole thing, it's revealed that he is Vecna.)

Within seconds, Jamie's performance goes from utterly brilliant to absolutely astonishing, and fans can't stop raving about it.

need people to give millie bobby brown and jamie campbell bower their flowers IMMEDIATELY. equally phenomenal performances i was gagged #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/TUNVQmKx0c — lilly (@jenesaisqvoi) May 29, 2022

I haven’t seen Jamie Campbell Bower onscreen in a long time, but what a fucking brilliant performance in #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/09CynwMe8C — femy (@femysoko) May 29, 2022

the way he looked like a completely different person and looked almost demonic like WOW, jamie campbell bower i have no words #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/OJIxOMG7AF — ‏ִֶָ (@86spattinson) May 30, 2022

jamie campbell bower deserves all the awards for his performance in stranger things 4. he made his character go from a supporting character to one of the most fascinating ones. his acting was simply remarkable. fuck, I’d give him an oscar if I could. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/hHHECO9hGi — Beb ♡ Mobius & Loki (@ohmobius) May 28, 2022

Amongst all the praise for his performance in season 4, others who have loved him since his roles in Twilight, Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts, The Mortal Instruments and even Sweeney Todd are enjoying the "Jamie Campbell Bower renaissance" that's currently happening on social media.

Now, his role in Stranger Things 4 is bringing in thousands of new fans from across the world. And there's still more to come in Volume 2 by the sounds of things. (The jury is still out on whether Vecna will be back in season 5, though... we'll just have to wait and see how season 4 ends.)

i cannot believe i’m witnessing the jamie campbell bower renaissance in the year 2022 what is happening — hannah (@laiasmelody) May 30, 2022

jamie campbell bower i love you in every universe pic.twitter.com/YlJ4z725UL — aurs 🪷 (@starkerwiitch) May 28, 2022

jamie campbell bower is getting the robert pattinson and andrew garfield treatment and i love it — yasmine (@tristanmcranas) May 29, 2022

the grip jamie campbell bower still has on me after all these years is actually insane BRO pic.twitter.com/NA12Q14x4s — cy (@magnvsficent) May 27, 2022

Jamie Campbell Bower is such a nice guy...❤️📸✨ #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/aIZjZJuh6Q — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 31, 2022

To add another layer of brilliance to Jamie's performance as Peter/001/Henry/Vecna, it also turns out that he physically portrayed Vecna throughout the entire season as well. The villain wasn't actually CGI, it was Jamie wearing full prosthetics, acting opposite the actors on the actual set.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie also confirmed that it was him doing the voice of Vecna, as well.

"Yeah, that's me doing the voice under the prosthetics. It's all me. Ninety percent is practical. The only thing that is not practical are the vines moving on the neck," he told the publication.

"It was funny. I was in ADR for the show a couple of weeks ago and the engineer was like, 'I've got this octave [voice distorter] for you.' I was like, 'Oh no, we don't use that.' He was like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'It's all me.' He was like, 'Yeah, whatever. Go on.' And so I did it and he was like, 'Right. Yep. I've canceled the octave of that. It's off now.'"

Emmy award. Now.

