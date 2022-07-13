Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn breaks down in tears after fan's moving 'thank you' speech

By Katie Louise Smith

"Thank you for signing our things, spending time with us and making our summer. I think we've all connected with Eddie for one reason or another."

The best thing Stranger Things 4 gave us? Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. Hands down.

Despite his short-but-sweet appearance in the series, fans fell immediately in love with the character, and the actor himself.

A week after Volume 2 was released, Joseph attended his very first fan convention last weekend (July 9-10), and fans have been sharing their photos and videos of their experiences meeting him for the first time at the convention.

Now, multiple videos from the event have gone viral, showing Joseph being moved to tears when thanked by a fan for the kindness and generosity he shared with all the fans he met at the event.

Joseph Quinn moved to tears after Stranger Things shares emotional 'thank you' speech. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, @teenylino via Twitter

Kimberley Burrows (@gleamed), who took part in the Q&A talk at London Film and Comic Con, took the opportunity to thank Joseph for being so kind and taking time to make each fan's experience as special as the next.

In the video, Kimberley can be heard saying: "Hi, mine's not really a question, it's more an extension of gratitude, really. I'm sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday, whether it's true or not, about how you were treated.

"I won't really comment on it, I just wanted to say, thank you from all of us - we're really grateful of you sharing the time. Thank you for signing our things, spending time with us and making our summer. I think we've all connected with Eddie for one reason or another."

Wiping tears from his eyes at the end, Quinn replied: "That's very kind of you, thank you for your kind words."

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Kimberley wrote: "When I'd returned to my hotel, I'd heard a lot of things about how Joseph may have been potentially treated for taking time with fans instead of speeding through signatures and photos. At the Sunday talk, I was directly in front of him in the first row and took the opportunity with the mic to sincerely thank him for taking his time with us and for making our experiences special."

She continued: "It wasn't my intention to make him cry but I'm glad my words could resonate with him and all of his fans. So again, thank you @josephquinn. You deserve it all!"

Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson became a huge fan favourite in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

The events referenced in the Q&A refer to the alleged reports that Joseph was forced to rush through his huge meet and greet queue, with fans alleging that he was shouted at by the event's security.

The event's promoter, Showmasters, responded on social media with a thread explaining that the reports were "100% untrue".

They wrote: "Joseph was well looked after over the weekend, as we do with all our guests, with Joseph having 3 members of the professional security team with him, as well as a team of members of Showmasters high end crew to help throughout the day.

"At no point was Joseph at any risk and there were no issues with his security at any time over the weekend."

