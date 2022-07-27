Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn was held by US immigration until they realised he was Eddie

By Sam Prance

Joseph Quinn told Jimmy Fallon he was held for over 20 minutes before they worked out who he was and let him go.

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has revealed that he was held by US immigration for over 20 minutes after a recent flight.

It's hard to imagine life before Joseph Quinn. Ever since Stranger Things 4 came out this year, fans all around the world have fallen in love with the British actor and his portrayal of fallen hero Eddie on the show. Eddie may tragically die but Joseph is so popular that fans are begging the Duffer brothers to bring him back. Oh, and Doja Cat even tried to slide into his DMs.

However, in spite of his newfound fame, Joseph isn't recognised by everyone and he was recently stopped by US customs.

Earlier this week (Jul 25), Joseph appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he explained: "It's so nice to be here because I very nearly didn't make it. I was held up at immigration yesterday. It's not so fun. I was taken into, I guess what you could call it, it was more of a dungeon and I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes."

Joseph then added: "And then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States sir?' I said, 'Well, I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.' He didn't believe me. One of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him and said, 'Leave Eddie alone.'"

When the original officer processed who Joseph was, he then asked: "You're Eddie Munson? Do you come back next season?'" Joseph let slip that he said: "I don't know," before the officer said, "You better!" and let him go.

I think we can all agree that Joseph better come back next season!

