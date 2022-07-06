Stranger Things creators defend the show after Millie Bobby Brown's character deaths complaint

By Sam Prance

Millie Bobby Brown previously said the Stranger Things cast is "way too big" and the writers need to "start killing people off".

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has defended the series after Millie Bobby Brown criticised the show's death count.

Earlier this year, Millie told The Wrap that the Stranger Things cast is "way too big" and that the creators need to "start killing people off". She then added: "The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sally's who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back! It's ridiculous."

Now, Matt Duffer has responded to Millie's comments and revealed why there hasn't been a main cast massacre just yet.

Stranger Things creator claps back at Millie Bobby Brown's demands to kill off more characters. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Netflix

Discussing Millie's remarks on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said: "What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies', she’s hilarious. Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room." He continued: "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it’s like...that’s depressing! We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros."

Matt then explained: "The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right. So even when Barb dies, there’s two seasons worth of grappling with that, so imagine, is that something we’re interested in exploring or not interested in exploring?"

However, Matt did confirm that there are more deaths "on the table" as they're "headed toward the end". He ended by saying: "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

Watch Millie's original comments from 1:55 below.

Despite there being multiple, heartbreaking deaths in Stranger Things, the show's core cast still remains completely intact. In fact, the only main cast member from the show who has died to date is Dr. Martin Brenner.

With more deaths "on the table" though, it seems like no one will be safe going into season 5. Who do you think is going to die?

