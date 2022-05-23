Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things should "kill people off" because the cast is too big

By Sam Prance

"The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sally's who don’t want to kill anybody off."

Millie Bobby Brown has teased what she wants to happen in Stranger Things season 5 and her wishes involve Eleven dying.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have been worried about their faves being killed off at some point on the show. Over the course of three seasons, 129 Stranger Things characters have died on screen. We've lost icons like Bob, Barb and Alexei. However, most of the people who've been killed on-screen on Stranger Things are unnamed characters.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has let slip that she wants Stranger Things to go full Game of Thrones and have a "massacre".

Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things should "kill people off" because the cast is too big. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Netflix

In a new interview with The Wrap, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp were asked about their wishes for Stranger Things 5 and Millie said: "I am scared to vocalize anything that I want, because it always turns into Millie Bobby Brown demands this storyline. I’m just going to say I trust the Duffer Brothers and their creative process."

Millie then looked at Noah and said, "You want Will to die", to which Noah laughed and replied, "no," before adding: "I mean I guess at the end." Millie then said, "we’re all afraid of one of us dying," and Noah continued: "One of us will die. Or more. They need to kill off some people. The cast is so big."

Agreeing, Millie added: "I know. It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. You need to start killing people off." Noah then suggested: "They just need to have one massacre scene where they kill half the cast off."

Millie ended by saying: "The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sally's who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back! It's ridiculous."

Based on Millie and Noah laughing throughout the interview, it's unclear exactly how serious they were being but we imagine that at least one main character will die in the show's final season. Fingers crossed that all our faves are all safe in season 4.

