Stranger Things fans slam TikToker for giving Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendations

25 July 2022, 12:31

By Sam Prance

Miranda Wilson has since deleted the video in which she revealed what plastic surgery she would give to Natalia Dyer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Plastic surgery nurse practitioner Miranda Wilson is coming under fire from Stranger Things fans over her Natalia Dyer video.

Yesterday (Jul 24), self-proclaimed advanced injector Miranda Wilson went viral on TikTok with a video in which she revealed what types of plastic surgery she would give Natalia Dyer. Not only that but she also heavily Photoshopped Natalia's face to show people what Natalia would look like if she were to get the cosmetics procedures that Miranda recommended for her.

Naturally, Stranger Things fans were quick to call out Miranda for the video and it soon appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

READ MORE: Natalia Dyer ships Nancy and Robin in Stranger Things

Stranger Things fans slam TikToker for giving Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendations
Stranger Things fans slam TikToker for giving Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendations. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, @np.miranda via TikTok

In the original video, Miranda says: "Okay guys, let's talk about Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things. First of all, she killed it in Stranger Things." She added: "So if I were Natalia's injector, this is what I would do." Miranda then listed everything from chin filler and lip filler to a brow lift and botox, before unveiling a picture of Natalia edited with her surgery tips.

Here are just a few of Miranda's bizarre suggestions: "We'd start by treating those masseters to help slim the face... Next, I would actually add a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin," and, "I would add just a little bit to the lips and then we'd get in there and do a little bit of botox. I'd give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes."

Miranda's final altered photo of Natalia looks nothing like her and, unsurprisingly, fans were outraged by her video. One fan tweeted: "This is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg." Another commented: "Natalia is beautiful af being natural. Not everyone wants to look same."

Someone also tweeted: "I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent."

Following the backlash, Miranda has since deleted the video but is yet to apologise for it. It goes without saying that no one needs plastic surgery and Natalia is stunning just as she is.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute

Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things 5 theory suggest Eddie's tattoos back up Kas/Vecna theory

Stranger Things fans are convinced Eddie’s tattoos foreshadow his season 5 return
Joe Keery Jonathan Byers

Stranger Things' Joe Keery originally auditioned to play Jonathan Byers

News

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a rivalry between Steve and Eddie

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a Steve and Eddie rivalry
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine has a theory that Brenner is still alive

Stranger Things' Matthew Modine has a theory that Brenner is still alive
Stranger Things' Brett Gelman says he ships Byler but only if Mike is in love with Will too

Stranger Things' Brett Gelman says he ships Byler but only on one condition

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul.

Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul

RuPaul's Drag Race

Will there be a High School Musical 4? Zac Efron and Vanesa Hudgens spark rumours

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens spark High School Musical 4 rumours

News

One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne

New footage shows One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne

One Direction

Machine Gun Kelly groped by fan while performing on tour

Machine Gun Kelly groped by fan while performing on tour

Machine Gun Kelly

Keke Palmer claps back at people comparing her success to Zendaya

Keke Palmer claps back at people comparing her success to Zendaya

Celeb