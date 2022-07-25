Stranger Things fans slam TikToker for giving Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendations

By Sam Prance

Miranda Wilson has since deleted the video in which she revealed what plastic surgery she would give to Natalia Dyer.

Plastic surgery nurse practitioner Miranda Wilson is coming under fire from Stranger Things fans over her Natalia Dyer video.

Yesterday (Jul 24), self-proclaimed advanced injector Miranda Wilson went viral on TikTok with a video in which she revealed what types of plastic surgery she would give Natalia Dyer. Not only that but she also heavily Photoshopped Natalia's face to show people what Natalia would look like if she were to get the cosmetics procedures that Miranda recommended for her.

Naturally, Stranger Things fans were quick to call out Miranda for the video and it soon appeared on Twitter and Instagram.

Stranger Things fans slam TikToker for giving Natalia Dyer plastic surgery recommendations. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, @np.miranda via TikTok

In the original video, Miranda says: "Okay guys, let's talk about Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things. First of all, she killed it in Stranger Things." She added: "So if I were Natalia's injector, this is what I would do." Miranda then listed everything from chin filler and lip filler to a brow lift and botox, before unveiling a picture of Natalia edited with her surgery tips.

Here are just a few of Miranda's bizarre suggestions: "We'd start by treating those masseters to help slim the face... Next, I would actually add a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin," and, "I would add just a little bit to the lips and then we'd get in there and do a little bit of botox. I'd give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes."

Miranda's final altered photo of Natalia looks nothing like her and, unsurprisingly, fans were outraged by her video. One fan tweeted: "This is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg." Another commented: "Natalia is beautiful af being natural. Not everyone wants to look same."

Someone also tweeted: "I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent."

i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

This is why everyone looks the same. Yall are obsessed with one face shape and one face type like wtf — D 🫐 (@adiaphobic) July 25, 2022

this is an unbelievably gross thing to do omg — ama (@ihcarama) July 24, 2022

tiktok plastic surgeons are going to hell — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

she’s literally drop dead gorgeous😭I hate these kinds of tik toks — jackie (@etrnalsunsets) July 24, 2022

Following the backlash, Miranda has since deleted the video but is yet to apologise for it. It goes without saying that no one needs plastic surgery and Natalia is stunning just as she is.

