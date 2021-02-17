Stranger Things 4 reveals mysterious new phone number in Russian fan package

By Katie Louise Smith

A new Stranger Things phone number from in Alaska hints at Hopper's Russian storyline for season 4. Here's what happens when you call 907-206-7700.

Stranger Things appears to be teasing new details about season 4, after the official Instagram account started sending mysterious packages to fans.

A new clue for Stranger Things 4 has now emerged, thanks to a set of Russian Matryoshka dolls and another phone number that appears to be from Alaska.

The @strangerthnigstv fan account shared pictures of a package they received on February 17th, that looked like it had been sent from Russia. The box had ‘Airmail’ written on the side in Russian, alongside a number of other Russian words, a symbol for ‘moth killer’ spray, and some Hawkins newspaper scraps.

The box also contained a set of Russian Matryoshka dolls, with a piece of paper wrapped around the final figure with a number written on it: 907-206-7700. When dialled, the number leads to another voicemail from a new character. Here's what it says...

Stranger Things 4 teases 907-206-7700 voicemail message from new character. Picture: @strangerthnigstv via Instagram

What does 907-206-7700 mean?

Back when Stranger Things 3 dropped, fans soon realised that Murray Bauman’s phone number that appeared in the show was actually an active number. Callers were put through to Murray's voicemail which then relayed a message to Joyce Byers that fans believed was about Hopper's whereabouts.

The new 907-206-7700 number now hints at a new location within the show. Murray's original phone number began with the 618 area code of Illinois, and the new number starts with the 907 area code for Anchorage, Alaska... which is very close to Kamchatka, Russia where Hopper is currently prisoner.

What happens when you call the 907-206-7700 number?

Just like Murray's previous phone number, the 907 number directs callers to a voicemail from Yuri, a new character that will be introduced in season 4. Yuri (played by Nikola Djuricko) is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Listen to the 907-206-7700 voicemail from Yuri below.

Here's what Yuri's voicemail message says in full:

"Hello, this is Yuri, of Yuri's Fish and Fly. Would you like to book a trip with me and perhaps together we soar the Arctic with the fish and the polar bears? I'm sorry are you speaking, I cannot hear you because this is a pre-recorded message, you peanut brain. I got you. I got you good. I must be very busy now, perhaps with a customer. Perhaps with my beautiful Katinka.

But I'm pleased to book a trip for you another time for a good, fair price. Much more fair price than [unintelligable]... Just leave a number and I will call when less busy. Goodbye."

(If you're from outside the US, you'll have to dial 00 1 (907) 206-770 to hear the message yourselves.)

So, what does it mean? Well, it looks like someone is trying to book a trip with Yuri in the hopes of trying to get closer to Kamchatka in Russia. Based on details in his character description, it seems like Yuri might be about to smuggle someone into Russia... or someone out of Russia.

Filming on Stranger Things 4 is still currently underway so we'll likely have to wait a while to see which character requires Yuri's services. But it certainly seems like the Hopper Rescue mission is in full swing, doesn't it?

