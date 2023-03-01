Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London

By Sam Prance

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will open on the West End in late 2023.

The team behind Stranger Things have announced that a new Stranger Things prequel play is now coming to the West End.

Stranger Things might be ending with season 5 but the Duffer Brothers have already announced that future Stranger Things projects are in the works. After announcing that season 5 would be the final season, they said: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Now, Netflix have confirmed that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will debut at the Phoenix Theatre in London in late 2023.

Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London. Picture: Netflix

Written by Kate Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, The First Shadow will act as an onstage Stranger Things prequel – and will also be canon with the actual Netflix show.

Set in Hawkins in 1959, the play will follow Hopper, Joyce and Bob as teenagers, as well as a whole host of new characters. On top of that, the play will feature the one and only Henry Creel as a child long before he became Vecna.

The plot summary teases: "Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado (!) just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

The Duffer Brothers have also said: "You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won't - it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!"

Welcome to Hawkins, 1959. Before the world turned upside down…



Stranger Things: The First Shadow. A new story live on stage.



London | Late 2023 | https://t.co/6dx4JppFhw pic.twitter.com/DTcWn21wXE — Stranger Things On Stage (@STOnStage) March 1, 2023

The official press release says that the play will be "brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team". Starting at the beginning of the Stranger Things story, it "may hold the key to the end".

As it stands, no casting information has been revealed for the new project but it will debut at the Phoenix Theatre on the West End later this year.

A play with young Hopper and young Joyce that contains hints as to how season 5 will end? Sign me up!

