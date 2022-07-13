Stranger Things fans slam the Emmys for snubbing Sadie Sink

By Sam Prance

People think Sadie Sink deserved an Emmy nomination after her performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Emmys are facing backlash after failing to nominate Sadie Sink for her recent performance as Max in Stranger Things 4.

Ever since Stranger Things 4 came out on Netflix, viewers haven't been able to stop talking about how brilliant Sadie Sink is. This season, Sadie's character Max becomes a target for new supervillain Vecna and, over the course of the nine episodes, Sadie acts incredibly. Her scene in 'Dear Billy' was so good that it even sent Kate Bush back to the top of the charts.

The acclaim Sadie's received led many fans to believe that she might get a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at this year's Emmys. However, the nominations were announced yesterday and Sadie was snubbed.

READ MORE: Stranger Things 4 originally planned to kill off Max permanently

Stranger Things fans slam the Emmys for snubbing Sadie Sink. Picture: Netflix

The nominees are: Patricia Arquette as Harmony in Severance, Julia Garner as Ruth in Ozark, HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game, Christina Riccia as Misty in Yellowjackets, Rhea Sheehorn as Kim in Better Caul Saul, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook as Gerri and Shiv in Succession and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria.

Reacting to the snub, one fan tweeted: "You’re going to sit here and tell me with a straight face that sadie sink didn’t deserve an emmy after her performance in st4 when this exists???? she was ROBBED."

Another added: "HOW THE FUCK DO YOU WATCH THIS EPISODE AND NOT NOMINATE SADIE SINK FOR AN EMMY, I HATE IT HERE."

Fans also argued that Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo also deserved nominations for their amazing performances in Stranger Things 4.

you’re going to sit here and tell me with a straight face that sadie sink didn’t deserve an emmy after her performance in st4 when this exists???? she was ROBBED.

pic.twitter.com/0tNcb45DkO — sam (@joycelhopper) July 12, 2022

HOW THE FUCK DO YOU WATCH THIS EPISODE AND NOT NOMINATE SADIE SINK FOR AN EMMY, I HATE IT HERE https://t.co/Vn1D1A5jxw — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) July 12, 2022

sadie sink was robbed, she deserved that emmy nomination. pic.twitter.com/cQKciw2Z4s — 💭 (@sthingsthinker) July 12, 2022

i will get sadie sink that emmy myself. pic.twitter.com/MMa6jSZ16Y — a (@archslodge) July 12, 2022

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story. — ًً🦇 (@upsidecitys) July 12, 2022

sadie sink, millie bobby brown and caleb mclaughlin deserved and emmy nomination for this scene alone pic.twitter.com/ZoNJs2iMZ6 — bella (@QUINNSKEERY) July 12, 2022

the greatest actresses of their generation, millie bobby brown and sadie sink deserved that fucking emmy nomination for their unbelievable performance in #StrangerThings!!! pic.twitter.com/LnnG26hWOu — best of sillie (@archivesillie) July 12, 2022

No Stranger Things actors were nominated for acting Emmys this year. However, the show is up for Best Drama Series and an array of creative awards. Meanwhile, both David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have received acting nominations for the show in the past but neither of them won in their respective categories.

Still, I think we can ALL agree that Sadie and the rest of the cast were robbed.

Who do you think the Emmys snubbed this year?

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: