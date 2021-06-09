Jamie Campbell Bower joins Stranger Things 4 cast alongside 11 new characters

By Katie Louise Smith

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco and more as new characters in Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things 4 may have been delayed due to the pandemic, but details about this season's plot are starting to trickle in.

So far, we've found out that Hopper is alive and in that Russian prison. We know what the Hellfire Club was about and who was part of it. We've seen the return of Dr. Brenner in a brand new teaser trailer hinting at Eleven's origins and now, a whole host of new characters have been unveiled.

Stranger Things 4 will introduce a number of new characters in Hawkins, Russia and wherever the Byers family moved to. Here's who is joining the cast and who they're playing...

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Stranger Things 4 as Peter Ballard. Picture: PA Images, Netflix

Jamie Campbell Bower is joining the cast as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. The location of the hospital is unclear so far, so it's not known which other characters he'll interact with. Does he have anything to do with the Hawkins Lab storyline that was teased alongside Dr. Brenner's return?

Eduardo Franco will play Jonathan's new BFF, Argyle. Argyle is a stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. Of course, Johnathan has now moved away from Hawkins, although it's not yet confirmed where he's now living.

Anne With An E's Amybeth McNulty will also be joining the cast as Vickie, a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. It's not yet known which beloved hero that might be. (Fans are already hoping she's a love interest for Robin!)

Joining the characters that still live in Hawkins are:

Jason Carver, played by Mason Dye. Jason is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. He's set to get caught up in whatever new threat comes to Hawkins this season.

It looks like Jason is dating Chrissy (played by Grace Van Dien) who is described as Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. Of course, she harbours a dark secret under her seemingly perfect surface.

Myles Truitt will also play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star whose life is sent spiralling out of control following this season's shocking events.

We've already seen Dustin and Mike in their Hellfire Club t-shirts, and now we've found its leader. Joseph Quinn will play Eddie Munson, the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

Other new characters in season 4 include:

Victor Creel (Robert Englund), a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Lt. Colonel Sullivan (Sherman Augustus), an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha), a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?

Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. (More about him and his mysterious phone message that may or may not play into the Hopper Rescue Mission here.)

Ms. Kelly (Regina Ting Chen), a popular guidance counsellor who cares deeply for her students – especially those struggling the most.

