Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

13 October 2021, 16:43

By Sam Prance

Filming on Stranger Things season 4 took 300 days to complete.

Finn Wolfhard has teased what viewers can expect from Stranger Things 4 and it sounds like we've got a big storm coming.

Since Stranger Things season 3 came out in 2019, the cast and team behind the show have gradually revealed details about what's to come in season 4. First things first, Hopper is not dead. He's the American prisoner in the Russian prison that we learn about at the end of season 3. Not to mention, it now looks like Dr. Brenner is back and Eleven could be in danger.

We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out exactly what happens in season 4 but Finn Wolfhard has just let slip some details.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"
Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up". Picture: Fs/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire, Netflix

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the Mike Wheeler star revealed that filming for season 4 has lasted almost an entire year. He said: "We just finished shooting and it was Day 300. We shot for 300 days. It's great." He then praised the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers: "I'm so glad they still care. If a show runs that long, the creators cash in but they still care."

In other words, it appears that the Duffer Brothers have worked hard to make sure that Stranger Things 4 is just as amazing as the show's previous seasons. If that weren't enough, Finn also revealed what vibe season 4 will take on and it's got us really excited for what's to come. Finn said: "Yeah the show is gonna be really messed up this season."

Given how messed up season 3 was, we can only imagine what's to come.

What do you think will happen in season 4?

Latest Stranger Things News

Millie Bobby Brown MTV VMAs

Millie Bobby Brown: 39 facts you (probably) didn't know about the Stranger Things star
Noah Schnapp Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp: 20 facts about the Stranger Things actor you need to know
Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair on Stranger Thing

Priah Ferguson: 9 facts about Stranger Things' Erica you need to know
Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know
Stranger Things season 5: Duffer brothers season 4 will not be the end

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast and news
Stranger Things 4 2022 release date confirmed

Stranger Things 4 confirms 2022 release date

Trending on PopBuzz

You season 4 renewed at Netflix

You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

News

"You smell like weed, I am weed" memes are going viral

I Am Weed memes go viral thanks to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Viral

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue and I'm cackling

Celeb

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

Viral

Squid Game faces backlash after children start playing the show's violent games at school

Squid Game sparks concern after children start playing the show's games at school

News