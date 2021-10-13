Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

By Sam Prance

Filming on Stranger Things season 4 took 300 days to complete.

Finn Wolfhard has teased what viewers can expect from Stranger Things 4 and it sounds like we've got a big storm coming.

Since Stranger Things season 3 came out in 2019, the cast and team behind the show have gradually revealed details about what's to come in season 4. First things first, Hopper is not dead. He's the American prisoner in the Russian prison that we learn about at the end of season 3. Not to mention, it now looks like Dr. Brenner is back and Eleven could be in danger.

We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out exactly what happens in season 4 but Finn Wolfhard has just let slip some details.

READ MORE: Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up". Picture: Fs/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire, Netflix

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the Mike Wheeler star revealed that filming for season 4 has lasted almost an entire year. He said: "We just finished shooting and it was Day 300. We shot for 300 days. It's great." He then praised the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers: "I'm so glad they still care. If a show runs that long, the creators cash in but they still care."

In other words, it appears that the Duffer Brothers have worked hard to make sure that Stranger Things 4 is just as amazing as the show's previous seasons. If that weren't enough, Finn also revealed what vibe season 4 will take on and it's got us really excited for what's to come. Finn said: "Yeah the show is gonna be really messed up this season."

Given how messed up season 3 was, we can only imagine what's to come.

What do you think will happen in season 4?